KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): CARES Act Grants Bolster Airport Short-Term Liquidity

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary discussing the boost to airport liquidity provided by the $10 billion in grants-in-aid funding for U.S. airports provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). KBRA believes that the additional funding will better position airports to grant rate relief to airlines and concessionaires and provide additional resources to meet near-term debt service obligations.

