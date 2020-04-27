Edenor Improves Service Delivery and Continuity with Container-based Agile Integration from Red Hat

RALEIGH, N.C. — RED HAT SUMMIT 2020--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Argentina’s largest electricity distribution company, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor), has standardized on Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technology to achieve faster, more reliable data access across its infrastructure and systems with adaptable IT and agile approaches.

Edenor serves more than 3 million customers in Argentina, delivering electricity to homes, businesses and public sector entities such as schools and hospitals throughout greater Buenos Aires. With a complex network of interconnected services spanning both on-premises and cloud environments, the company faced mounting challenges related to the performance and scalability of critical IT systems supporting core operations, such as billing, outage management and field service management.

These services need up-to-date information to help prevent accidents or electrical problems that might affect public safety; however, delays and other performance issues with the system led to errors and missing information during times of peak demand. Edenor's existing integration solution lacked the stability and portability to support these services, and was incompatible with more modern approaches like DevOps and microservices, hindering the company's ability to develop and deploy new services.

To address these challenges, the company revamped its legacy integration architecture with Red Hat Integration, a comprehensive set of agile integration and messaging capabilities that provide service composition and orchestration, real-time message streaming, and application programming interface (API) management, running on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Together, they delivered the scale and automation the company needed to improve customer service, resolution times, information quality and information flow throughout its service and operations systems.

Running Red Hat Integration on Red Hat OpenShift gives Edenor an ideal foundation to develop and deliver cloud-native applications with a consistent environment across the application lifecycle and the ability to efficiently manage workloads at scale. Additionally, it simplifies the integration of data and application logic between services with a common set of open source tools.

With the new system in place, each service is hosted in its own container, enabling Edenor to automatically scale to meet peaks in demand—up to 800,000 events per day for its vehicle monitoring service—helping the company avoid lost events due to channel saturation. In addition, alerts about outages or repairs can be routed to field maintenance teams in seconds, which has helped the company reduce incident response times by as much as 70%.

The company is now working on new integrations to its Red Hat-based platform, including integrations with third-party companies. It plans to use Red Hat OpenShift to host the set of APIs that connect all of its technical and commercial systems to its digital channels, and plans to continue working with Red Hat to support other ongoing infrastructure and service improvements.

Supporting Quotes

Luis Lenkiewicz, chief information officer, Edenor

“Red Hat offered us the technology to create a reliable platform that could solve our integration challenges in a way that was unmatched by other providers, and the experience to help us learn new ways of working, like DevOps, to simultaneously transform our culture.”

Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat

“Electricity is an essential service, and it's critical that infrastructure and systems supporting its delivery are robust and agile, so that when service disruptions occur, they can be quickly identified and power restored. With Red Hat Integration running on OpenShift, Edenor was able to shift to a more agile, container-based integration approach that has ultimately helped the company improve customer service, accelerate business agility and optimize operations.”

