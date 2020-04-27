MFG Chemical Partners with EcoVadis to Improve Sustainability

DALTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, is partnering with EcoVadis to measure and continuously improve its sustainability profile.

EcoVadis is the preeminent provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for such industry leaders as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestle, Michelin and BASF, to name a few.

EcoVadis’ program provides reliable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scores across 21 CSR indicators within four categories, including Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Its program of ‘Combining People, Process and Platform’ helps participating companies in reducing environmental, social and ethical risks all along the supply chain.

“MFG Chemical, which has already made plant safety and customer confidentiality part of its DNA, will now add sustainability to its core values. We believe this will benefit our customers and communities all along the supply chain,” stated MFG Chemical President & CEO Paul Turgeon.

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The company operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas. Key markets served include personal care, agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, pulp & paper and water treatment. Major chemistries manufactured include amides, esters, imidazolines, water soluble polymers, rheology modifiers, specialty anhydrides, specialty surfactants and Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate (DOSS).

MFG chemical’s three Dalton, GA plants were recently recertified ISO 9001: 2015. The Company also achieved the “Excellence Tier” from Chem Stewards, the SOCMA chemical industry trade association’s EHS & S program, and recently won a plant performance improvement Award from SOCMA, as well.

For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.