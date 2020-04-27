Teva Announces U.S. Launch of Autoinjector for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the autoinjector device for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection is now available in the U.S. AJOVY is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults and is the only anti-CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) preventive migraine treatment with quarterly (675 mg) and monthly (225 mg) subcutaneous dosing options.

“We are pleased to offer the migraine community the option of an autoinjector device for their AJOVY treatment,” said Brendan O’Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, Teva. ”Continuing to advance treatment flexibility for people who suffer from debilitating migraines is another way that we are able to advance the mission of Teva to improve patient lives.”

AJOVY is the only long-acting anti-CGRP injection with the option of dosing four times per year using either the autoinjector or prefilled syringe. The new Teva autoinjector also has several features that make it easy-to-use1 including a button-free, push-down mechanism; audible cues that signal progress of administration; and, a window that displays when the dose has been delivered. Additionally, the autoinjector is for one-time use only and locks after use.

Patients should consult their healthcare professionals about how to take AJOVY using the autoinjector. Patients can also visit AJOVY.com for step-by-step instructions for using the autoinjector, or to speak with a nurse to help answer questions about taking AJOVY using the autoinjector. Samples will be made available to healthcare professionals.

The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC or “list price”) for the AJOVY autoinjector is $603.20. Actual costs to individual patients and providers for the autoinjector are anticipated to be lower than WAC because WAC does not account for additional rebates and discounts that may apply. Savings on out-of-pocket costs may vary depending on the patient’s insurance payer and eligibility for participation in the assistance program.

In addition to the U.S., the AJOVY autoinjector is currently available in Germany and should soon be available in other select European markets.

About AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single dose injection in a prefilled syringe or autoinjector with two dosing options – 225 mg monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection, or 675 mg every three months (quarterly), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections. AJOVY can be administered in office by a healthcare professional or at home by a patient or caregiver. No starting dose is required to begin treatment.

U.S. Important Safety Information about AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

Contraindications: AJOVY is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to fremanezumab-vfrm or to any of the excipients.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including rash, pruritus, drug hypersensitivity, and urticaria were reported with AJOVY in clinical trials. Most reactions were mild to moderate, but some led to discontinuation or required corticosteroid treatment. Most reactions were reported from within hours to one month after administration. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, consider discontinuing AJOVY and institute appropriate therapy.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5% and greater than placebo) were injection site reactions.

Please click here for full U.S. Prescribing Information for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection.

Information for Europe about AJOVY®▼ can be found here.

▼ Adverse events should be reported.

This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse events.

Reporting forms and information can be found at https://www.hpra.ie. Adverse events should also be reported to Teva – please refer to local numbers.

1 Two Human Factor studies assessed evaluators’ ability to complete critical tasks in order to demonstrate use of the AJOVY Autoinjector in simulated-use sessions. When asked “Was the autoinjector easy to use?”, 97% in study 1 (N=30) and 98% in study 2 (N=47) answered “Yes.” Data on file, Parsippany, NJ Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.