TransPerfect and AppTek Partner to Accelerate Content Transcription and Subtitling for Multi-national Businesses

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced a new partnership with TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for businesses wanting to localize their content for global reach. Servicing a multitude of industries, TransPerfect has chosen to enhance their transcription and subtitling services by integrating AppTek’s ASR technology into its award-winning GlobalLink platform. The combined capabilities of AppTek’s powerful ASR engine and TransPerfect’s specialized translation and localization services will further improve customer workflows by reducing project turnaround times.

“Over the years, TransPerfect has established itself at the forefront of language and technology innovation by delivering highly accurate localization solutions. AppTek is eager to help them now integrate advanced AI-driven capabilities into the GlobalLink platform,” said Mudar Yaghi, CEO of AppTek. “Both TransPerfect and AppTek put heavy emphasis on innovation and customization. We applaud TransPerfect for not only understanding the value of AI, ASR and advanced customization including Intelligent Line Segmentation, but also for using these capabilities to further strengthen its industry-leading position by solving current localization issues while laying the foundation to support future demands.”

Through this partnership, TransPerfect will enhance its capabilities for translating audio content from more than 30 languages and dialects currently supported by AppTek’s ASR, with more in development. In addition, AppTek's patented deep neural network-based Intelligent Line Segmentation solution allows for the automated conversion of transcripts to subtitle files, with text broken up in subtitles on the basis of syntax and semantics, to reduce the amount of human effort needed in subtitling production.

“Integrating AppTek’s state-of-the-art speech recognition and Intelligent Line Segmentation capabilities into our GlobalLink platform elevates our capabilities to serve our clients in a timely and quality-minded way,” said Phil Shawe, CEO of TransPerfect. “AppTek and TransPerfect are aligned in our commitment to delivering customized solutions to clients, and helping them derive maximum value and utility from their multilingual content.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About AppTek

AppTek provides automatic speech recognition, machine translation and natural language understanding for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business and more. Using highly advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, the AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.