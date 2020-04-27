Henderson Wealth Management Offers Businesses Financial Relief From COVID-19 by Waiving 401k Management Fees for 90 Days With a 1 Year Engagement

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the unprecedented market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson Wealth Management, a veteran-owned 401k consulting and wealth management firm, announced they will work for no management fees for the next three months for the first 10 businesses that retain HWM for one year.

Henderson Wealth Management is a leading 401k consulting firm working with small businesses and military contractors in the metro-Los Angeles area. The Manhattan Beach-based firm’s founder Brett Henderson has helped over 200 businesses since 2004. Founded in 2018, Henderson Wealth Management offers white glove service for 401k plan management by reducing fees and implementing policies that help create more engaged employees. They bring these same strengths to bear that businesses can leverage to deliver critical financial help to their clients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize businesses are hurting and we’re trying to do our part to help. Our top priority is doing what we can to help companies maintain their benefit package through this difficult time,” said Henderson Wealth Management CEO, Brett Henderson. “As small to medium sized businesses are looking for ways to save money, one area most don’t think of is their 401k plan. Most are overpaying in fees and have their portfolio allocations in the wrong places which hurts their retirement fund. Helping business owners and CFOs understand important, but little-known strategies could mean savings of millions of dollars.”

The economic effects of the coronavirus are expected to worsen. According to a study from UCLA, the state’s unemployment rate could reach 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020. This number out paces the unemployment rate from the financial crisis, which in 2010 reached 12.3%.

“We want to help, so for the next 10 businesses that retain HWM for 401k consulting, they will receive our guidance and services with no 401k management fees for the next three months. This could be a substantial savings for companies in this critical time,” says Henderson.

To learn more about Henderson Wealth Management, visit https://hwm90.com/about-us/ or call (310) 491-7045.

The information given herein is taken from sources that IFP Advisors, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), IFP Securities LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), and its advisors believe to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by us as to accuracy or completeness. Securities offered through IFP Securities, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through IFP Advisors, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a Registered Investment Adviser. IFP and Henderson Wealth Management are not affiliated.