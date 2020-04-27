Gilson and QIAGEN Announce Collaboration Aiming to Make Manual Nucleic Acid Extraction More Efficient and Reproducible

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilson and QIAGEN have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide researchers the ability to limit operator-dependent variation in their manual nucleic acid extraction results and improve the traceability of their workflows.

This agreement brings together two influential leaders in the life science industries: Gilson, a global manufacturer of sample preparation technology, and QIAGEN, a leading global provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies.

This collaboration will integrate Gilson’s TRACKMAN® Connected digital bench tools and QIAGEN’s manual nucleic acid extraction kits to create consistency between collaborators, increase confidence in their execution of extraction protocols, and improve traceability at the bench.

The TRACKMAN platform assists and records the execution of each protocol and reports the outcome automatically, enabling easy troubleshooting and sharing. Further, data collected from each execution of the workflow will help researchers identify accidental deviations in their protocols and make it easier to analyze the cause of variation.

“ Our collaboration with QIAGEN enables scientists to deliver verifiable science through full traceability of their bench work. TRACKMAN provides an unprecedented and secure way to deliver trusted results from manual steps at the bench and also makes it easier for the scientist to share data, accelerate collaborative reporting, and increase reliability between labs and individuals,” said Steve DeCabooter, Director of Connected Platforms at Gilson.

“ QIAGEN is always striving to further improve the usability of our products. The unique combination of the TRACKMAN Connected platform and validated QIAGEN protocols will increase reliability and traceability in daily laboratory work,” said Gabriele Christoffel, Associate Director Sample Technologies Product Development at QIAGEN. “ To support our customers in using this innovative tool for seamless integration into manual nucleic acid isolation protocols, QIAGEN has started to develop validated protocols for the TRACKMAN Connected platform introduced by Gilson.”

Gilson and QIAGEN will host a webinar on May 26 discussing the benefits of this ready-to-use/turnkey system, and in Q3 2020, the R&D teams are initiating an Early Access Program (EAP) for select researchers interested in being the first to use and test the platform. Gilson also plans to demo their TRACKMAN Connected platform, running a QIAGEN protocol, at Analytica 2020 to be held in Munich, Germany, from October 19 – 22. Show attendees can demo at Booth B2-501.

About Gilson:

Gilson is a family-owned global manufacturer of sample management, purification, and extraction solutions for the life sciences industry. We help researchers advance the pace of discovery by creating easy-to-use lab devices that improve reproducibility and traceability. Since 1957, we’ve been developing innovative products, such as the first continuously adjustable-volume pipette, PIPETMAN®. By partnering closely with the scientific community, we have advanced our portfolio offerings, adding automated pipetting systems and chromatography instruments, plus intuitive software management capabilities. Backed by worldwide R&D, service, and support, Gilson strives to enable verifiable science and to make lab life easier for our customers.

Learn more at gilson.com/about/