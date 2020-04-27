Alphatec Holdings Terminates Tender Offer Agreement with EOS imaging

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME) ("EOS"), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, was notified by Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC”) on April 24, 2020 of the termination of the previously announced Tender Offer Agreement whereby ATEC was to launch a tender offer on EOS. According to ATEC, such termination results from their assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on EOS.1

EOS disagrees with ATEC's analysis and considers that while COVID-19 pandemic has a short term impact on EOS, in line with our industry, this crisis does not impact the long term perspective of the company. EOS will publish its annual results separately on April 27, 2020.

The Board of Directors of EOS is currently assessing all available options.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

1 According to ATEC, such termination results from the occurrence of a "material adverse effect" affecting EOS and, as a result, should not trigger the payment of a termination fee to EOS.