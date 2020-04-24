SpecialtyCare Medical Department Collaborates with The American Society for Artificial Organs (ASAIO) on Research to Understand the Role of ECMO in the Management of COVID-19

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpecialtyCare— the nation’s leading provider of perfusion, ECMO, intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), and surgical services—announced today it has collaborated with the American Society for Artificial Organs (ASAIO) to publish research to further understand the role of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the management of severely ill patients with COVID-19.

A real-time cohort study was conducted of all patients with confirmed COVID-19 who were supported with ECMO therapy provided by SpecialtyCare clinicians from March 17, 2020, to April 9, 2020. Data captured included patient characteristics, pre-COVID-19 risk factors and comorbidities, confirmation of COVID-19 diagnosis, features of ECMO support, medications, and short-term outcomes through hospital discharge. This database is prospectively maintained on all COVID-19 patients supported with ECMO, and it is now an added component of SpecialtyCare’s Operative Procedural Registry, or SCOPE™, the largest multi-institutional database of its kind.

SpecialtyCare CEO, Sam Weinstein, MD, MBA, said, “We are honored to collaborate with ASAIO to share crucial information on this potentially life-saving therapy. Our hope is that this early experience will provide some information on how our surgical partners and perfusionists around the country are managing ECMO in the hope it enhances decision-making at the bedside.”

This experience is the largest published analysis of COVID-19 patients supported with ECMO to date, and SpecialtyCare’s medical department plans to continue sharing results of its ECMO experience, which as of April 21, 2020, counts 54 patients. SpecialtyCare hopes to partner with other perfusion leaders collecting similar data to further enhance the series.

“Linking ASAIO with a large provider of advanced therapeutics such as SpecialtyCare provides a vital link for research, knowledge transfer and interchange between academia, industry and the clinical world delivering care. This alliance will drive a common goal - the enhancement of patient care to save lives,” said Marvin J. Slepian MD, President of ASAIO and Regent’s Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering, member of the Sarver Heart Center, at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

“We plan to continue gathering this information to provide additional insight to assist providers on management decisions that might improve outcomes,” said SpecialtyCare’s Vice President of Clinical Quality and Outcomes and Research, Al Stammers, MSA, PBMS, CCP (Emeritus). “We are thankful to Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs who has helped spearhead data collection and analysis on this effort, and it is our hope that by sharing our experience, other patients can benefit.”

The published paper can be found on ASAIO website here.

The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) has been in existence for close to 70 years, striving to save lives one medical device at a time. Its mission is to provide an international, collaborative forum promoting the development of innovative medical device technology at the nexus of science, engineering, and medicine.

