Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded $40 Million Contract for Nuclear Test Monitoring Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, was recently awarded a contract with a $40 million ceiling for production of Automated Radioxenon Concentrator and Spectrometer (ARCS) production units and spares for the U.S. Air Force. This sole source hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract will provide multiple radioxenon sampler systems for nuclear test monitoring requirements of the U.S. Atomic Energy Detection System network for the verification of international treaties. The system developed is also consistent with the requirements of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

“This contract is a continuation of the instrumental work we have provided in support of the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) for decades,” stated Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Our team is proud to support this effort and mission that AFTAC and the CTBTO are pursuing to keep both our nation and its allies safe.”

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996 and bans all nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments. The CTBTO operates a world-wide network of nuclear sensing stations called the International Monitoring System. Work is expected to be completed by January 31, 2028.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and maritime industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.