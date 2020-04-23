KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID 19): Private Corporate Credit Market Poised for Resiliency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research that examines the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on the private corporate credit market.

Despite currently challenging times, KBRA believes that the private corporate credit markets (part of the nonbanks or so-called shadow banking sector) will be able to better minimize systemic risk against a potential wave of defaults and insolvencies versus banks during past crises.

KBRA expects that asset managers with strong networks, sector expertise, demonstrated underwriting capabilities, scale, and available capital to capitalize on market dislocations caused by COVID-19. While there will undoubtedly be stress, the nuances of the various investment strategies through which many nonbank lenders take corporate credit risk, coupled with the nonbank institutional framework for the majority of investors, should lessen the impact of this crisis compared to those of the past.

KBRA will continue to actively monitor all of its outstanding ratings and remains in constant dialogue with issuers and market participants.

