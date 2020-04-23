New Jersey American Water & Scholastic Celebrate Five Years of Working Together

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, New Jersey American Water and Scholastic will celebrate five years of working together to provide water-based curriculum for teachers and families across New Jersey. The How Water Works program, a free, online platform, offers fun and engaging curriculum with a focus on STEM and the importance of water.

“We are proud to celebrate five years of working closely with Scholastic and empowering our communities with resources to teach our youth the value of water,” said Denise Venuti Free, Director of Communications and External Affairs for New Jersey American Water. “Now more than ever, we recognize the necessity of providing free educational resources online, accessible for all. With printable worksheets and activities that are easily adapted for at-home learning, the How Water Works curriculum fits perfectly into the home-schooling situation many of us are facing today.”

Created by Scholastic with the support of New Jersey American Water, the How Water Works curriculum is tailored to students in grades three through eight. This creative program meets a variety of New Jersey Core Curriculum Content Standards and serves as a useful supplement to teachers’ existing lesson plans. Its easy-to-use, valuable lessons can be taught by teachers, parents, and non-traditional educators alike.

With various assignments to choose from, the 2020 How Water Works curriculum covers an array of topics from source water preservation to water conservation and everything in between. Lessons with corresponding worksheets and hands-on experiments promote guided critical thinking, and interactive digital infographics allow students to take lessons a step further and learn at their own pace. These activities give students the opportunity to explore the public works system while showing them how to incorporate conservation efforts into everyday life.

“We encourage teachers across the state to incorporate our How Water Works curriculum into their lessons in hopes of inspiring our youth to become sustainable citizens, not just on Earth Day, but all year long,” added Free.

For more information about the How Water Works program or to obtain the 2020 curriculum, visit www.scholastic.com/njaw.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Scholastic

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.