Twelve State Medical Societies Partner With DrFirst to Help Prevent Spread of Novel Coronavirus

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State medical societies around the country are collaborating with DrFirst to make telehealth available to physician practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. DrFirst is a pioneer in technology, support, and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care.

“These medical associations are taking an important step by being proactive in this difficult time, helping their providers find the best platform for telehealth,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. “Together, these associations account for well over 100,000 physicians across the U.S., and these partnerships help ease the burden of researching telehealth options, as providers have their hands full right now.”

Acknowledging telehealth’s critical role in managing the coronavirus pandemic, Congress, federal agencies, and private insurance companies are supporting its expanded use. Telehealth can allow a patient with the novel coronavirus to receive treatment without risking exposure to others with COVID-19. It also protects healthcare providers from exposure and allows those who are quarantined to keep treating patients, as long as they are well enough to do so.

“Backline with telehealth is a full care collaboration platform that can create a healthcare system without walls so patient care can continue in a meaningful way during this public health crisis,” said Deemer. “Collaborating securely and seamlessly with patients and other clinicians is always important, and providers are recognizing its value for the future as its adoption increases.” Healthcare providers can use Backline’s HIPAA-compliant secure messaging and telehealth capability in any setting.

Backline allows clinicians to provide patient care beyond the traditional walls of a doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital. Patients click a link sent to their mobile phone, tablet, or computer; they do not need to download an app, access a patient portal, or undergo a cumbersome registration process.

The following state medical societies and associations have partnerships with DrFirst:

Connecticut State Medical Society (CSMS)

Florida Medical Association (FMA)

Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA)

Maryland State Medical Society (Med Chi)

Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY)

Medical Society of the District of Columbia (MSDC)

Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS)

Minnesota Medical Association (MMA)

Nebraska Medical Association (NMA)

Nevada State Medical Association (NSMA)

New York Academy of Family Physicians (NYSAFP)

New York State Psychological Association (NYSPA)

Backline supports team-based care that goes beyond a single encounter, which is especially the case when treating patients with complex acute and chronic conditions. In hospitals, as well as ambulatory care, patient care typically involves different healthcare providers, such as specialists, nurses, technicians, therapists, and pharmacists – all of whom must share information with each other and the patient. Backline allows the team to communicate securely, with group patient-centered chats and the ability to complete and manage forms.

Backline is used by clinicians in hospitals, physician practices, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, hospices, and pharmacies.

