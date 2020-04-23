KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2020-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2020-1 (“OMFIT 2020-1”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has resulted in rising unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the subject pool and unsecured consumer loans in general. Owing to KBRA’s expectations of high and rising unemployment, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the sector detailed in the following report: U.S. Unsecured Consumer ABS Securities on Watch Report. None of the previously rated OneMain or Springleaf transactions or notes have been placed on any Watch status due to the enhancement levels in the transactions as well as OneMain’s demonstrated willingness to support their transactions through voluntary actions including substitution of delinquent collateral according to their transaction documents. In addition, OneMain’s disaster recovery plan, the geographic diversity of the collateral pool, transaction structure, and inclusion of a backup servicer may serve to mitigate the impact of the situation.

The collateral in the OMFIT 2020-1 deal includes approximately $466.7 million of loans, as of the March 31, 2020 initial cutoff date. The transaction includes a two-year revolving period during which additional collateral may be funded in the transaction so long as it complies with certain eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 31.91% for the Class A notes to 15.16% for the Class C notes.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OMH” or “OneMain”) is a consumer finance company which offers loan products through a nationwide network of branches and through its online platform. OMH completed its acquisition of OneMain Financial Holdings, LLC (“OMFH”) on November 15, 2015 from CitiFinancial Credit Company for $4.49 billion in cash. OMH is now listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OMF”.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and legacy OMFH and legacy Springleaf’s historical annualized gross and net loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of OneMain, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

