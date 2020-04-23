Keysight Solutions Selected by Accton to Accelerate Design Verification and Manufacturing Test of Wireless Network Equipment

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Accton Technology Corporation (Accton), a provider of communication solutions headquartered in Taiwan, has selected Keysight’s agnostic test and validation platforms to accelerate the design verification and manufacturing test of consumer premises equipment (CPE), Wi-Fi access points (APs) and other wireless network equipment.

Multi-technology design verification and manufacturing test solutions serve a rapidly growing market that addresses wireless broadband for both consumers and enterprises. Accton selected Keysight’s test solutions to cost-effectively and quickly bring innovative solutions to this market.

Mobile operators and internet service providers (ISPs) use a combination of cellular and non-cellular technologies to deliver reliable connectivity in primarily indoor environments. Keysight’s technology-agnostic solutions, accessible via common hardware and software platforms, enable wireless equipment manufacturers, such as Accton, to optimize workflows in product design, development and manufacturing.

“Partnering with Keysight enables Accton to innovate, design and produce high-performance products across a wide range of technologies and use cases for a dynamic market,” said Weyden Wang, director at Accton Technology Corp. “These types of partnerships, established on a foundation of high integrity and a passion to create best-in-class technology, allow us to deliver on our strategic goals.”

The need for high-speed, reliable and ubiquitous connectivity in hot spot areas will continue to drive an already notable trend towards network densification using a combination of CPEs, small cells and advanced MIMO antenna solutions. The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) CPE market alone is expected to reach nearly seven million units in 2024, according to a report ABI Research published in January this year. Keysight’s multi-domain technology expertise and portfolio of solutions enable this ecosystem to meet a wide range of test requirements.

“There is a wide range of requirements for technologies across a connected product lifecycle workflow,” said Cao Peng, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight is pleased to offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that address the needs of a wireless market poised to capitalize on the full potential of a connectivity fabric built on 5G, as well as adjacent technologies.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.