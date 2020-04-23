Zycus Bolsters End-to-End Contract Management with ‘Zycus CLM Connect’ app on Salesforce AppExchange

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus has announced the availability of its enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, Zycus CLM Connect, on Salesforce AppExchange. This integration will enable Sales Managers, Account Managers, and Business Development Professionals to manage the end-to-end contracting process directly from their Salesforce application.

The Zycus CLM Connect App will increase the efficiency of the sales community by allowing them to initiate the contract creation request from Salesforce directly, whereby the contract is automatically created in Zycus iContract by pulling in the necessary fields from Salesforce. Seamless updates on the contract flowing back from the Zycus system will allow them to be on top of all their contracting activities and thus saving a lot of time to focus on deal closures.

Here are some of the other keys tasks that can be executed without any hassles:

Request contracts from opportunities with a single click

Create standard contracts with legally approved templates from Salesforce

Track the contracts against opportunities directly from Salesforce

Receive the updates on changes to the contract directly in Salesforce

View the signed contract from Salesforce directly

Start amendments and renewals on old contracts from Salesforce

Kanishka Ghosh, Global Director of Product Management at Zycus Inc. commented, “While Zycus has enjoyed a leadership position in the buy-side contracting solution space for many years now, great enhancements like this make Zycus a very compelling option for the sell-side too. The Zycus CLM App is one of the many solutions from Zycus that addresses the growing need for out-of-the-box integrations of 3rd party applications with the Zycus product platform”

‘Zycus CLM for Salesforce’ app is now available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeFOwUAN

About Zycus Inc.

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite and has been cited as a ‘Leader’ in the Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for Source-To-Contract Suites, Q1 2019. The comprehensive product portfolio for Zycus includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/