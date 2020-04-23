Walgreens Takes Iconic Red Nose Digital, Championing Fight Against Child Poverty During Critical Time

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Nose Day is back at Walgreens for its sixth year, and while the mission to raise money to end child poverty remains more important now than ever, the iconic Red Nose is showing up slightly different. This year, together with Red Nose Day, Walgreens is excited to present the first-ever iconic Red Nose digitally –allowing the spirit of Red Nose Day to unite people to spread joy virtually and raise awareness of the cause, even while staying home and remaining physically distant.

"Red Nose Day has always been about celebrating kindness and caring, and our commitment to support children in need is more urgent than ever before," said Richard Ashworth, president of Walgreens. "The digital Red Nose is a simple and safe way for people to provide immediate support to the children and communities that are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 health pandemic, especially at a time when physical distance makes traditional ways of helping difficult."

Now through May 30, consumers can get their digital Red Nose by donating online at Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay. A donation will unlock a special Red Nose filter that can be shared on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat. Walgreens encourages everyone who donates to show their Red Nose Day spirit by sharing a selfie wearing their digital Red Nose, tagging @walgreens and #NosesOn, then challenging friends and family to do the same. One hundred percent of these donations will go to Red Nose Day, benefitting grantee partner organizations that help children in need stay safe, healthy and educated through nutritious meals, educational support, safe shelter and more –as the needs and economic hardship increase significantly for this group in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For five years, Red Nose Day has tapped into the power of laughter, engagement and entertainment to bring Americans together to change the stories of millions of children in need,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day. “We’re thrilled, in partnership with Walgreens, to have been able to launch the first digital Red Noses, continuing to give people an easy way to come together and show their support for vulnerable children. Millions of children in need here and around the world are suffering from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 – this may just be our most important Red Nose Day yet.”

Since 2015, Walgreens has proudly served as the exclusive retailer of the Red Nose – an annual tradition that both customers and employees happily anticipate. This year, the digital Red Nose filter replaces the physical Red Nose traditionally sold in Walgreens stores. This decision was made out of an abundance of concern for the safety of the communities we serve, and to help people adhere to health recommendations to stay home when possible and avoid face touching. For those shopping in store that wish to make a donation, they can still do so by telling their cashier.

Immediate Relief, Local Impact

During this time of growing need, Red Nose Day grantee partners require extra support to provide health, education, food and shelter resources to the communities most impacted by this pandemic – especially children living in poverty. This year, Red Nose Day has committed to direct funds to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them. By donating to Red Nose Day, Americans are helping to provide relief to essential organizations that care for the most vulnerable, including those in local communities as they face challenges that threaten the health, safety and education of children.

Red Nose Day

Over the past five years, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million in the U.S. to help end child poverty. Walgreens in partnership with proud supporting vendors and customers raise funds through purchases of Red Nose Day merchandise and cash donations, which provide funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, shelter and other vital aid and education-based services to millions of children in America and around the world.

Grantee partner recipients of this year’s Red Nose Day Fund include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which provide safe places for children to learn and play after school; Children's Health Fund, which brings essential medical services to underserved children; Feeding America, the hunger relief organization; Save the Children, which provides critical early childhood programs, as well as City Year; Covenant House; International Rescue Committee; Laureus Sport for Good; UnidosUS; The Global Fund and others.

To celebrate this year’s Red Nose Day, stars unite for a world of good during the Red Nose Day TV Special airing on NBC Thursday, May 21.

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to get involved, visit Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised $200 million to date to positively impact nearly 25 million children. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.