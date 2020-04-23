MyEtherWallet Integrates Unstoppable Domains to Become First .crypto Reseller

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unstoppable Domains, a company building blockchain domain names, is announcing its integration with Ethereum-based third-party wallet, MyEtherWallet (MEW), to allow users to buy .crypto domains directly from Myetherwallet.com. MyEtherWallet is the first reseller of .crypto blockchain domains, making MyEtherWallet a domain registrar.

Blockchain domains are used to simplify crypto payments and to build censorship resistant websites. The integration with Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto will provide increased access to the decentralized web to MyEtherWallet’s 1,000,000 monthly active users.

“Unstoppable Domains is very excited to announce this integration with MyEtherWallet,” commented Unstoppable Domains co-founder, Brad Kam. “This integration shows that wallets are becoming much more than just places to store crypto - they are becoming portals to access blockchain products and services.”

“MyEtherWallet has long served as a portal to the world of DeFi through DApps like MakerDAO and Aave,” said Brian Norton, COO at MyEtherWallet. “As an Unstoppable Domains .crypto registrar, we are also giving users an easy option for engaging with the decentralized web."

Unstoppable Domains most recently launched a Google Chrome extension to deliver censorship-resistant websites and an integration with Opera Browser. To date, thousands of websites have been launched to the decentralized web, and Unstoppable Domains has registered over 200,000 domains.

About Unstoppable Domains

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.