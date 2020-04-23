Guidewire Software Announces Donan as New Solution Alliance Partner to Streamline Claims Investigative Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donan, a leading forensic investigation firm, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty insurers rely upon, today announced that Donan has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Donan is a forensic investigation firm that serves the U.S. P&C insurance industry by investigating the origin and cause of loss or failure as part of the claims process. Their services span several fields, including forensic engineering, fire investigation, component testing, and litigation support. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, Donan plans to utilize the Guidewire DevConnect developer platform to produce an add-on that will allow Guidewire ClaimCenter users to quickly and efficiently initiate an assignment with Donan and receive status updates and documents relevant to the investigation from within ClaimCenter.

“Using decades of intelligence to develop innovative solutions for the ever-evolving field of forensic investigations, we make it our mission to consistently provide conclusive, unbiased and accurate forensic investigation services with quick turnaround times and high levels of customer service,” said Lyle Donan, president and CEO, Donan. “Our partnership and integration with Guidewire will further serve our commitment to providing quality customer service and security to the P&C industry.”

“We welcome Donan to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Forensic investigation can be a key component in the claims process, and the integration between Guidewire ClaimCenter and Donan Connect will allow our joint customers simple, streamlined access to Donan’s expertise and innovation for claims investigative services.”

About Donan

Donan is a full-service, world class forensic investigation firm with offices throughout the United States. Their services include forensic engineering, fire investigation, component testing, and litigation support. Since 1947, Donan has provided first-rate expertise, conclusive answers, and superior insights through innovation. Their mission is to provide conclusive, unbiased, and accurate forensic investigation services with the fastest turnaround time and best customer service in the industry. Visit them online at www.donan.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform products. DevConnect add-ons feature straight forward installation, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent P&C insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.