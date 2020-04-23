ChromaDex and Watsons Launch New Tru Niagen® Beauty Cellular Nutrient in Hong Kong, Broadening Global Retail Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the exclusive launch of its new Tru Niagen® Beauty cellular health and beauty daily supplement with Watsons Hong Kong, available online and in all Watsons stores in Hong Kong.

ChromaDex and A.S. Watson Group have been in partnership since 2017 with product launches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and Tru Niagen Beauty is a new co-creation to promote both skin and cellular health, a complement to one’s skincare routine. This new product builds on the success of the Tru Niagen® brand in Watsons Hong Kong stores as an award-winning and best-selling health product amongst Watsons loyalty members.

“Watsons is an esteemed partner which made Tru Niagen a success in Hong Kong since its launch in 2017, and we are pleased to build on our strong partnership,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “Tru Niagen® Beauty will allow us to reach new demographics seeking our science-backed solutions for their beauty routines.”

Supporting cellular defense and repair by boosting NAD+ levels is important for healthy aging. NAD+ levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including stress on the immune system, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and lack of healthy sleep cycles. Niagen® increases NAD+ levels safely and efficaciously, as demonstrated in six published human trials.

“The health and well-being category is the top priority now for every customer around the world. Health is ‘inside beauty’, and it goes hand-in-hand with beauty when it comes to customer needs,” says Malina Ngai, Group COO of A.S. Watson Group and CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe). “Tru Niagen is a unique supplement with cutting-edge technology, and it has become one of our top selling health products since launch. We are excited that we will now be able to bring to our customers the world’s first Niagen® beauty product from our partner ChromaDex, helping our customers to rejuvenate skin and restore their youthful energy.”

The formula of Tru Niagen® Beauty is designed to nourish cells below the surface, combining the cellular defense and repair power of Niagen® with clinically validated beauty nutrients:

Niagen®​ to support cellular defense and repair through increased NAD +

Hyaluronic Acid , clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles

Biotin to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails

Grape Seed Extract & Vitamin E to supply antioxidants for healthy, beautiful skin

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com.

For additional information on Watsons, please visit www.watsons.com.hk.

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD+ and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About A.S. Watson Group:

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 15,700 stores under 12 retail brands in 25 markets, with over 140,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2019, A.S. Watson Group recorded revenue of US$21.8 billion. Every year, we have over 5 billion shoppers in stores and online.

In Hong Kong, we operate more than 600 stores under four retail brands – Watsons, PARKnSHOP, FORTRESS, and Watson’s Wine. In addition, we manufacture and distribute high quality drinking water brand Watsons Water, as well as the famous juice drinks Mr. Juicy and Sunkist.

A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ‐ ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands. You may also stay in touch with us via our digital presence (eCommerce, social media, mobile app & more); more details are at http://www.aswatson.com/our-customers/digitalasw/.

About Watsons:

Watsons is Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, currently operating over 7,600 stores – more than 1,500 of which are pharmacies, in 13 Asian and European markets.

Watsons operates around 250 stores in Hong Kong and Macau, of which around 60 have in-store pharmacies, making Watsons the No. 1 Pharmacy Network in Hong Kong. Watsons has a professional team that includes pharmacist, dietician, Chinese medicine practitioner, wellness coach, health advisor, beauty consultant, mother & baby advisor and nurse. They are devoted to serving customers.

Watsons continually sets the highest standards in the health, wellness and beauty market, providing personalised advice and counseling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Since 2009, Watsons has been the No. 1 Pharmacy/Drugstore brand in Asia*. In Europe, Watsons is also the leading Health & Beauty retailer in Ukraine.

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group. Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands.

*Campaign Asia-Pacific/ Nielsen’s “Asia's Top 1,000 Brands” Online Study 2019 of over 8,000 respondents across 14 markets in Asia Pacific region

Watsons Hong Kong Website： http://www.watsons.com.hk/

Watsons Hong Kong Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/watsonshongkong/

Watsons Hong Kong Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/hkwatsons/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to whether the new product will allow the Company to reach new demographics. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.