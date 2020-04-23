Facedrive and Westbrook Inc. to Launch Exclusive Co-Branded Bel-Air Athletics Capsule Collection

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), the first Canadian peer-to-peer, eco-friendly and socially responsible ride-sharing network, is pleased to announce the launch of the Facedrive Market Place, opening its virtual doors with an exclusive co-branded capsule collection from Bel-Air Athletics, Westbrook Inc.’s sports-inspired streetwear brand. The exclusive collection marks an expansion of Facedrive’s strategic partnership with Westbrook Inc. (“Westbrook”), the media company focused on empowering artists to tell stories that connect with a global audience.

The capsule collection will feature 1250 co-branded units that are expected to become available in the beginning of May and available for pre-order in the coming days exclusively through the Facedrive Market Place, accessible via Facedrive’s website (www.facedrive.com).

The launch of the Facedrive Market Place alongside the exclusive co-branded capsule collection with Bel-Air Athletics represents the first step in Facedrive’s “ecosystem approach” to monetizing its user base by creating high-value products exclusively for platform users.

Manufactured in North America, Bel-Air Athletics is working towards utilizing 100% sustainably-sourced materials in its products, a mission directly in line with Facedrive’s eco-friendly and socially responsible business model.

“Our brand, which most recently released a limited edition Club Quarantine hoodie with DJ D-Nice, the proceeds from which will go to the CDC Foundation’s Combat Coronavirus Fund – has always been as much about community as it is about fashion,” said Westbrook Vice President, Operations and Strategy, and Bel-Air Athletics Brand General Manager, Samyr Laine. “We are excited to work with Facedrive, a company whose sustainability goals and practices are something we at Westbrook and Bel-Air Athletics deeply believe in, to bring consumers this special collection.”

Facedrive’s previously announced strategic investment in Westbrook in October 2019 will bring new and exciting, exclusive content to users of the Facedrive platform, as well as marketing and preferential support to Facedrive through access to content production services, consumer products and collaboration with new ventures. Facedrive anticipates the release of additional lines of exclusively co-branded products with Westbrook and Bel-Air Athletics in the future.

“We are very pleased to be able to take our strategic relationship with Westbrook, to the next level with the release of an exciting new line of Bel-Air clothing, exclusively available to our users,” said Facedrive Chairman and CEO, Sayan Navaratnam. “This is the perfect product line with which to launch the Facedrive Market Place as we look to expand globally.”

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a “people-and-planet first” ride-sharing platform, and the first to offer green transportation solutions in this space. Facedrive is committed to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably, with a firm dedication not only to seamless customer service that offsets CO 2 by planting thousands of trees and gives riders a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles, but also to its drivers. Facedrive is a community platform designed to become the #1 recognized eco-friendly and socially responsible TaaS platform in any market that it enters. Facedrive is changing the ride-sharing narrative for the better, for everyone.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

About Westbrook Inc.

Launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada, Westbrook is a media company focused on empowering artists to tell stories that connect with a global audience. Westbrook houses both newly launched and previously existing entities including Red Table Talk Enterprises, Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media the digital content studio, social media management and creative brand incubator, and direct to consumer business, Good Goods. By leveraging the Smith Family’s deep experience in entertainment and media, Westbrook creates and curates content across all major platforms – from short and mid-form digital content, to traditional television and motion pictures. Bel-Air Athletics is a sports-inspired streetwear brand that is part of Westbrook Inc.

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.