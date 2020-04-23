Comstar Technologies and 8x8 Announce Enhanced Strategic VAR Channel Partnership to Enable Companies and Organizations to Move to Cloud Communications

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, and Comstar Technologies, a full service Technology Firm, today announced an enhanced strategic value added reseller (VAR) channel partnership in which Comstar is offering 8x8 cloud communications, video collaboration and contact center solutions through its nationwide footprint of direct and indirect sales channels.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with an industry standard bearer and Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant Leader to enable our clients’ cloud communications migration strategy,” said Warren Reyburn, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Comstar Technologies. “This partnership stands to elevate Comstar’s offerings, all while allowing for greater control of the installation process and customer service experience, especially given 8x8’s strengths in security, reliability and enterprise focus.”

Comstar has added 8x8’s award-winning integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and video meetings solution, built on an open cloud technology platform, to its product portfolio. Comstar’s thirty-two years of voice service solutions design, deployment and support experience will remain client facing for Comstar’s customers subscribing to 8x8’s services, with a Comstar-branded invoice and in-house technicians functioning as the back-office and customer-facing support.

"CORA Services was able to adapt in real time to serve our children and families when confronted with the COVID-19 crisis. This was thanks in part to our new Comstar implemented 8x8 cloud communications solution, which gave us the ability to connect our most vulnerable populations with the widest breadth of service options,” said Joseph P. Yanchis, IT Director at CORA Services. “Our on-premises phone system would have been all but useless during a stay-at-home order, and we’re grateful Comstar made our transition to the 8x8 cloud so simple!"

“The VAR community is well-known for its strong long-term relationships with customers. Comstar is no exception, developing trusted partnerships with its clients by providing superior service and support for all their technology needs,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. ”Comstar is a key part of our value added reseller partner program and brings critical customer relationships and expertise to help businesses and organizations move away from legacy, on-premises systems to modern cloud communications and contact center solutions.”

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics built on an open cloud technology platform. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, powered by Jitsi, an open source community for secure video meetings technology sponsored by 8x8. 8x8 Video Meetings is also available as free and paid standalone versions at https://8x8.vc, and is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8x8 Contact Center, available as part of X Series, is a complete solution including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its private and secure video meetings solutions, including Jitsi Meet and 8x8 Video Meeting services, with monthly active users growing globally to more than 16.3 million.1 For the latest 8x8 video meetings solutions usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

1 A Monthly Active User is defined as a unique user who attended at least one meeting, with at least one other attendee, in the last 30 days.

About Comstar Technologies

Comstar Technologies (www.comstar-usa.com), is a full-service Technology Firm and just surpassed 30 years in operation. Founded as a telecommunications company, Comstar has evolved from providing and installing office telephony equipment, to providing IT and Managed services, Hosted PBX and UCaaS, installing communication cabling, access control, IP CCTV, intrusion systems, and audio-visual solutions. We are the single source partner to address the telecommunications, financial and operational needs of our clients. While headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia Region, with offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Comstar currently provide services in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and a host of other international destinations.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

