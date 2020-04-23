SAIC Wins $653 Million FAA Controller Training Solutions Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) its Controller Training Solutions (CTS) contract to continue providing training and training-related support services to help air traffic controllers manage an increasingly congested national airspace and deliver a safe experience to U.S. air travelers.

The single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance with six one-year options with an estimated value of $653 million.

“FAA air traffic controllers have made air travel one of the safest forms of transportation in the United States,” said Bob Genter, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “We are honored to continue to support the training of this highly skilled workforce, and help the FAA continue to set the standard for safety for air traffic controllers around the world.”

Under this contract, SAIC will provide classroom, simulation, and specialized training services to help the FAA develop the next generation air traffic controller workforce and support the current staff of certified professional controllers (CPCs). Support will be provided at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and on-site at more than 300 FAA controller facilities nationwide.

As needed to meet current and emerging FAA requirements, SAIC and its team will also work with FAA to design, develop, and deliver new and enhanced training courses leveraging the SAIC Integrated Training Edge (SITE) platform that integrates and delivers learning technologies focused on performance outcomes, including our award-winning gaming programs.

“Modernizing training curriculum and techniques can improve the experience of developmental controllers and ensure that they continue to be well-prepared to meet the challenges of managing tens of millions of flights each year,” said Jeff Raver, SAIC vice president of Training and Mission Solutions. “Leveraging computer-based training, blended learning solutions, and gamification for training are just a few strategies we plan to bring to FAA.”

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

