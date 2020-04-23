Box Supports USDA’s Secure Remote Work and Digital Engagement with Farmers and Producers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) selected Box to power the organization’s secure remote work initiatives and help digitize operations within 2,500 farm service centers across the country.

The mission of the USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area (FPAC), which houses the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Risk Management Agency, is to provide programs and services for our nation's farmers, ranchers, and private forest managers. FPAC agencies implement programs designed to mitigate the significant risks of farming through crop insurance services, conservation programs and technical assistance, and commodity, lending, and disaster programs.

Box supports FPAC’s efforts to:

Enable employees to connect with farmers and producers digitally,

Accept and review applications and share and sign loan and insurance documentation,

Transition operations to digital in a matter of weeks,

Ensure the security and privacy of sensitive personal and financial information, and

Enable the next generation of remote work culture.

“The USDA’s mission is vital to ensuring the nation's farmers and producers can continue to support the country's needs, especially in the face of the global COVID-19 epidemic,” said Sonny Hashmi, Managing Director of Global Public Sector at Box. “The agency is a leading example of how the public sector can modernize IT infrastructure and digital workplace practices to power secure remote collaboration and real-time access to information. We are proud to work with USDA and support the continuity of its programs during this dynamic time.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, the USDA Farm Production and Conservation joins leading global organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including the USDA Forest Service, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.