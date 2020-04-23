LandscapeHub and Arborgold Software Announce Intent to Integrate to Streamline Green Industry Estimating and Procurement

CHICAGO & BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandscapeHub, the online marketplace for the green industry, announced plans for an integration with Arborgold Software, a national provider of business management software for the green and field service industries, giving Arborgold customers a seamless way to send bids and estimates directly to LandscapeHub for accurate pricing and inventory availability. The integration will save time and reduce the opportunity for error during the critical proposal and bidding process.

“Integrating with Arborgold aligns with our mission of streamlining the procurement and order management process in the landscape and nursery industry,” said Lisa Fiore, Co-founder and CEO at LandscapeHub. “Having a simple way to source and price products for estimates will be invaluable to Arborgold’s 1,700 customers. They are already accustomed to the robust features and quality service available to them through Arborgold’s software, and a LandscapeHub integration will further enhance that experience.”

Through the integration with LandscapeHub, landscape contractors using Arborgold will be able to fulfill their jobs using a network of trusted suppliers with up-to-date inventory and a variety of fulfillment options. LandscapeHub represents quality suppliers across the country, aggregating their available inventory and pricing, and empowering buyers with a “one stop shop” buying experience.

“Our software users manage inventory in Arborgold with real-time updates on usage.” says Jon Garner, CEO of Arborgold Software. “Integrating our inventory purchasing features with Landscape Hub marketplace will streamline the process of procuring orders and make it easier for project managers to estimate and acquire materials”

Together, Arborgold and LandscapeHub are strengthening the green industry by providing innovative solutions to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

About LandscapeHub

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company’s digital, wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.

About Arborgold Software

Based out of Bloomington, Indiana, Arborgold is a business management software designed by experts with over 75 years combined industry experience. Arborgold specializes in business management software for landscape, tree, lawn, plant health care, and snow removal companies small to large across North America and Europe. The company continues to follow its mission of providing customers with the latest cloud-based and mobile technology business management tools designed to increase sales and reduce overall operating costs. For more information on the company and its product offering, please visit their corporate website at arborgold.com.