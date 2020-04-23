BluJay and Uber Freight Partner to Optimize Global Shipping

HOLLAND, Mich. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, and Uber Freight today announced a partnership furthering their shared commitment to help businesses build resilient global supply chains, with cutting-edge freight technology.

In the face of global change and especially volatile demand, real-time insight into market prices has become essential. Supply chain leaders must be able to see current market conditions in order to make decisions quickly and adapt accordingly. Now, by integrating directly with BluJay’s Transportation Management via API, shippers can instantly access Uber Freight’s real-time pricing and tendering capabilities, with reliable capacity.

“It’s become more important than ever for supply chains to be flexible and dynamic to keep pace with a constantly changing market,” said Laurent Hautefeuille, Head of Business Development at Uber Freight. “Together with BluJay, we’re making our tech-forward approach to freight available to more businesses looking for increased foresight and control of their operations.”

“At BluJay, we aim to help our customers achieve operational excellence by providing the tools they need to make immediate, informed business decisions. With Uber Freight’s transparent marketplace, our TMS customers can easily access a new level of capacity with real-time visibility so they can plan for the weeks ahead and account for last-minute market shifts,” said Bryant Smith, Global Product Manager at BluJay Solutions. “This integration and the responsiveness it allows shippers is a ‘right now’ solution for customers facing today’s challenges, but also during the more traditional market fluctuation.”

Uber Freight integrates directly with the BluJay platform to power instant quotes, booking, and carrier matching. The integration allows businesses that use BluJay’s Transportation Management application in North America and soon, Europe, to tap into Uber Freight’s pricing insights and vast network of over 50,000 carriers. The API-based integration can be turned on within hours for shippers, allowing for fast access to end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Among the first customers to benefit from this partnership are food manufacturers and packaging companies experiencing surges in volume as they provide essential products during the pandemic. “For many BluJay customers, right now it’s more crucial than ever that their products make it to grocery shelves on time,” said Bill Madden, VP of Managed Transportation Services (MTS) at BluJay. “We have been successful in our ability to rapidly and accurately execute on behalf of our customers, and have leveraged solid support through BluJay’s Uber Freight API integration. For example, we were able to stand up the platform and push the first load tender all inside of a single business day for one of our food manufacturer shippers. We’re seeing early adoption across both our managed customers and our TMS shippers, all with the same goal of making the right decisions quickly to keep freight moving through the supply chain.”

More than $18 billion in annualized freight moves through BluJay’s Transportation Management platform, with approximately $3 billion managed on behalf of shippers by BluJay’s MTS team, also known as Logistics as a Service.

The partnership comes within a growth year for Uber Freight. To date, the company announced joint work with other global cloud service providers and expanded to serve thousands of shippers around the world with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and Amsterdam.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a logistics platform built on the power of Uber with the goal to reshape global logistics and deliver reliability, flexibility and transparency for shippers and carriers. Since launching in 2017, Uber Freight has built one of the world’s largest digitally enabled carrier networks and transformed legacy practices around pricing and booking freight to reduce inefficiencies and increase opportunities for business growth and industry collaboration. Today, the business counts over 50,000 carriers in its network and thousands of shippers as customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, including AB InBev, Nestle, LG, Land O’Lakes and many more. Visit www.uber.com/freight to learn more.