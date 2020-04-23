Managed Care Advisors Partners with the University of Maryland, Baltimore on COVID-19 Response Program

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), a leading provider of healthcare products and services to federal, state, and private institutions, has partnered with University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) to implement a COVID-19 Pandemic Response Program in accordance with University protocol.

In collaboration with UMB, Managed Care Advisors is pleased to announce the deployment of services to support the intake, documentation, case management, tracking, and reporting of potential exposures to COVID-19 by faculty, staff or students on campus. Services are available to employees of UMB, University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) and Faculty Physicians, Inc. (FPI).

Targeted solutions to track and monitor reports of COVID-19 exposure and disease progression across the UMB, UMMC, and FPI employee populations include:

First Report of Suspected Exposure & Diagnosis

24/7/365 Reporting Hotline

Customized COVID-19 Intake Module

Real-Time and Scheduled Reporting & Notification

MCA Medical Case Management Services

Case Triage & Initial Assessment

Applying Employer Protocols for Isolation, Quarantine and Return-to-Work

Referral for COVID-19 Testing

Access to WebOPUS® Federal: MCA's Proprietary Case Management System

Federal Systems Security & Privacy Compliant

COVID-19 Tracking, Monitoring, and Reporting Module

COVID-19 Module Available for Rapid Deployment

Customizable Situational Alerts & Triggers

Secure Communications Portal

Standard & AdHoc Reporting Capability

“The strain that COVID-19 is putting on the healthcare system and specifically on the Federal agencies and industry partners we historically serve, is unprecedented,” said Senior Vice President of Managed Care Advisors, Susan Kappel. “We are honored to provide multiple layers of support to our existing and emerging customers and are well positioned to rapidly deploy experienced resources during all phases of this pandemic. We are extremely grateful for UMB's partnership and collaboration, and for the opportunity to extend relevant clinical subject matter expertise and the ensuing technological and operational enhancements to all MCA customers."

The program was designed in collaboration with Steven Deck, DM, MBA, Director of Environmental Health and Safety, University of Maryland, Baltimore and Marianne Cloeren, MD, MPH, FACOEM, FACP, Associate Professor, Division of Occupational & Environmental Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

