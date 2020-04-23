deepwatch and Set Solutions announce partnership to advance security operations.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--deepwatch, an innovative managed security provider, today announced its partnership with Set Solutions, a next-generation cybersecurity solutions provider and integrator, to provide medium and large enterprises with best-of-breed technology and Managed Security Services (MSS).

Set Solutions serves as a trusted advisor to hundreds of customers who are seeking to advance their security practices and stay ahead of advanced cyber threats. Set Solutions’ customers require scalable technology and close collaboration with their service providers. “We vetted several Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to find one that had the most advanced security technology capabilities, scalability, and a strong customer focus to serve our enterprise customers,” explained Michael Farnum, Set Solutions Chief Technology Officer. “Our customers have been reaching out to us as they’re looking to enhance and fortify their security operations. deepwatch was a natural fit for Set Solutions and for our customers, given their deep expertise with best-of-breed security technology, high-touch squad delivery model, and a strong focus on successful outcomes. They bring a highly unique set of capabilities combined with a customer-first approach.”

“As companies accelerate their migrations to the cloud and expand their SIEM’s for security monitoring and analytics, it’s often difficult for individual companies to implement cost-effective 24x7 monitoring, correlation and response for security events,” explained Todd Bice, deepwatch Channel Director. “deepwatch’s cloud-native platform supports hundreds of customers and integrates hundreds of advanced security rules coupled with a high degree of automation to proactively identify threats and reduce overall enterprise and brand risk. We easily scale to meet any large enterprise’s security needs. Our onboarding process ramps customers up to value in less than 30 days.”

“Partnering with deepwatch will allow us to collaborate closely with our customers to fortify their security practices,” stated Michael Farnum. “deepwatch’s Splunk Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) expertise, coupled with their sophisticated Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR (formerly Demisto) Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) deployment, provides us with the highest possible confidence level in their capabilities to serve our customers that no other MSSP could match.”

About deepwatch

deepwatch delivers analytics-driven managed security services by extending customers’ cybersecurity teams and proactively advancing their SecOps maturity. Powered by its unique, data-driven cloud SecOps platform, deepwatch is trusted by leading global organizations to provide 24/7/365 managed security services.

Learn more at https://www.deepwatch.com

About Set Solutions

Set Solutions delivers advanced Cyber Security consulting and procurement solutions tailored to Commercial, Enterprise, Government and Educational customers. Our consultative approach aligns the best security solutions – from boutique to best-of-breed – with each individual customer’s requirements and creates long-term partnerships focused on building resilient, integrated Cyber Security programs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Set Solutions focuses exclusively on helping customers develop strong, integrated cybersecurity programs. Our comprehensive approach includes solution consulting, architecture, technology procurement, and implementation.

Visit http://www.setsolutions.com to learn more