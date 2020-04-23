Opentrons Partners With Zymo Research To Offer an Affordable, Automated COVID-19 Testing Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymo Research Corp, a California-based life science reagent company and Opentrons Labworks, Inc, makers of affordable and easy-to-use lab robotics, have partnered to create a robust engine for SARS-CoV-2 molecular testing.

As the COVID-19 crisis persists, the need for high-throughput, fast turn-around, and affordable testing platforms will become a matter of vital security to facilitate routine testing for communities around the world. The automated RNA extraction pipeline created with the Opentrons OT-2 liquid handling robot, verified labware, and magnetic module together with Zymo Research’s Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit can serve as the foundation for any lab seeking to perform high-sensitivity SARS-CoV-2 testing.

“The pairing of technologies from Opentrons and Zymo Research establishes a new, automated RNA extraction solution at a time when the legacy suppliers are unable to keep up with demand,” said Will Canine, co-founder and CPO at Opentrons. “We are proud to be able to bring this affordable, easy-to-use system to the market very quickly in partnership with Zymo Research.”

Additionally, any OT-2 robot user can download open-source scripts to automate Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit to perform the protocol in their own lab. These are the same protocols being used in CLIA labs developing tests to be run in anticipation of FDA EUA.

”Our country and this world are in a time of need. Zymo Research is doing whatever it takes to ensure that products relating to COVID-19 testing are getting to those labs and companies working on the front lines. We are proud to partner with a company like Opentrons to produce a simple solution that facilitates much-needed testing,” said Marc Van Eden, PhD, Vice President of Business Development at Zymo Research.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. “The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple” is their motto, which is reflected in every product they produce, from their epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. To learn more visit www.zymoresearch.com.

About Opentrons

Opentrons makes automation accessible for any lab, starting with affordable pipetting robots for biologists. With its easy-to-use hardware and an open software platform, Opentrons automates manual lab work and empowers collaborative research for life scientists. Opentrons has helped over 1,500 labs in 45 countries save time, money and lab costs—including 47 of the top 50 academic universities in the world such as MIT, Oxford, and Stanford, and 9 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, Merck, and Novartis. To learn more, visit opentrons.com.