Garmin® introduces the Approach® Z82, the industry’s most accurate golf laser range finder

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Approach Z82, the most accurate GPS laser range finder on the market to date. Designed to help improve a golfer’s situational awareness, the Approach Z82 measures precise shot distances ranging from within 10 inches of the pin up to 450 yards. What’s more, the Approach Z82 boasts full-color 2-D CourseView mapping through the lens, Green View overlay on more than 41,000 courses worldwide, and thanks to its enhanced laser ranging performance, the device can hit the flag more consistently than previous models.

“The Approach Z82 utilizes some of the most prominent golf features available on the market and builds on the foundation of our first range finder to add even more depth and distance precision to help sharpen a golfer’s game,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “A strong feature set of golf options that now include wind speed and direction displays, enhanced ranging performance, coupled with a new and improved viewfinder to provide a sharper, more comfortable viewing experience, make the Approach Z82 an invaluable tool for golfers of all skill levels.”

The Approach Z82’s improved optics produce sharper images, and a superior viewfinder offers better eye relief so golfers who wear glasses can see the full extent of the high resolution OLED display. In addition, vibrational feedback and the refined laser ranging performance makes locking on to the flag even more precise and intuitive.

What sets the Approach Z82 apart from other rangefinders is the supplementary course details that are readily available in the player’s peripheral vision. By merging GPS technology and CourseView mapping, a 2-D image of the hole is overlaid on the viewfinder along with distances to key hazards and layups. When the Approach Z82 locks on to the flag, the map automatically zooms in to the green marking a Laser Ranged Arc at that specific distance. Once this happens, players will be able to know the pin position relative to the front and back of the green.

The Approach Z82 can also display wind direction and speed to help take the guess work out of choosing the proper club.1 With the new Hazard View feature, golfers can quickly zoom in and scroll through each hazard on the map to see more details and know exactly where the distances to the front and back of each hazard are being measured to – even when the player’s actual view is obstructed.

The rangefinder also offers a flexible number of features that can be enabled or disabled depending on a golfer’s specific needs. Starting with the PlaysLike Distance feature, users can adjust for uphill or downhill slopes to better gauge a shot’s true distance for better club selection. Additionally, when players use the Approach Z82’s Pinpointer option, they will have the critical advantage of seeing the direction to the green on blind shots. Furthermore, the new tournament mode light on the top of the rangefinder serves to remind players that they are following tournament rules.

Golfers can keep score and track stats on the Approach Z82 by uploading their scorecards to the free Garmin Golf app1, a useful application that keeps a history of course stats, leaderboards, and scorecards. Also with the new Find My Garmin feature, players who accidentally lose track of their range finder on the course can easily track down the whereabouts of the device.

The Approach Z82 is available now with a suggested retail price of $599.99. To learn more visit garmin.com/golf.

The Approach Z82 is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels.

1When paired with a compatible smartphone.

