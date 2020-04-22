Liberty Latin America Launches COVID-19 PSA Channels in the Region

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), today announces that it has launched PSA (public service announcement) channels and content loops to educate audiences on the public health crisis and combat misinformation about COVID-19 across communities in the Caribbean and Latin America. LLA’s newly created channels and loops provide credible information on education and prevention programs that feature a mix of its own produced content, documentaries and relevant clips from a list of reliable sources on the COVID-19 pandemic. The channels and content loops are accessible to 2 million video subscribers* across LLA’s distribution platforms at no additional cost. In addition, LLA will offer advertising airtime on its own and third-party channels inventory for prevention information spots.

Betzalel Kenigsztein, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Latin America, said, “As we respond to the impact of COVID-19, we remain committed to our customers, employees and communities to support public health and safety measures during times of crisis. With this content, we aim to provide people with credible and reliable information they can use, and we are grateful to our content partners for their support with this initiative across the region. I encourage the community of content producers and broadcasters in the Caribbean, Latin America as well as internationally, to get involved by sharing relevant content that we can transmit to help inform local communities during this critical time.”

Liberty Latin America’s channels and content loop programming is targeted at all ages with information ranging from health and well-being to community support, positive messaging and children category clips.

Programming line-up and key features:

Chile: VTR TV COVID-19 is on channel 800 on VTR and the company's YouTube channel. Programming includes original informative content produced by the VTR Foundation and is in partnership with local government.

Costa Rica: Channel 24 on Cabletica TV digital platform.

The Bahamas, Barbados, Curacao, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries on the Flow 1 Entertainment channel. Programming is in partnership with the Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago Health Ministries.

Panama: Channel 19 and +Movil – COVID-19. Programming is in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MINSA) and in alliance with the State Radio and Television System (SERTV).

Puerto Rico: Channel 85 and general programming includes COVID-19 content focused on education, prevention, and financial support available for individuals and businesses from local and federal governments and private organizations.

To get involved, submit relevant content here content@lla.com. LLA will review what is submitted and determine if information can help inform local communities on the impact of COVID-19 during this critical time.

*As of Q4 2019

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com or contact: