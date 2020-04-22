Fluor Selected for 8-Year Position on Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Air Force Installation Contracting Center awarded the company a position on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) for eight years beginning in May 2020. As one of eight companies selected for a position on the AFCAP V indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $6.4 billion during the contract period of performance.

AFCAP V task orders are intended to provide base life support services, construction and commodities support worldwide to the Air Force and other Department of Defense and U.S. federal agencies.

“We are honored to be selected for AFCAP V and welcome the opportunity to support the Air Force in its demanding global mission,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Fluor’s experience with AFCAP IV in locations such as Ascension Island, Japan, Qatar and Niger positioned us well for our continued support of AFCAP V. We look forward to sustaining our relationship with the Air Force.”

Established by the U.S. Air Force to fulfill the Department of Defense's global mission during contingency events, AFCAP provides the Air Force and other government agencies with additional capabilities to rapidly support the logistic requirements of its deployed forces through the use of civilian contractors.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 47,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.