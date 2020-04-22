Ology Bioservices to Adapt Veroplex® Cell Platform for Rapid Response to Viral Threats for Department of Defense

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Enabling Biotechnologies has awarded a contract valued at $27.3 million to Ology Bioservices Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to establish their proprietary Veroplex® cell platform for rapid response to emerging viral diseases.

According to Peter H. Khoury, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ology Bioservices, “The Veroplex® platform has the possibility to allow rapid vaccine development for many potential emerging viral infectious diseases. There is solid evidence that this Vero cell line, when combined with recent innovations in vaccine manufacturing technology, may be valuable in quickly manufacturing vaccines and other biologics in a very small footprint.”

About Ology Bioservices Inc.

Ology Bioservices is a privately held, full-service Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and commercial clients, specializing in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development and QA/QC space in its state-of-the-art Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility in Florida. The company’s infrastructure provides unique services to its clients, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as CGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bioservices has 20 years of experience developing and manufacturing drugs and biologics for the U.S. Government, with over $500M in government contracts awarded. The team at Ology Bioservices has decades of experience manufacturing, developing and licensing vaccines and protein/antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ologybio.com.

About the JPEO-CBRND

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense is the Joint Service's lead for development, acquisition, fielding and life-cycle support of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense equipment and medical countermeasures. As an effective acquisition program, we put capable and supportable systems in the hands of the service members and first responders, when and where it is needed, at an affordable price. Our vision is a resilient Joint Force enabled to fight and win unencumbered by a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environment; championed by innovative and state-of-the-art solutions. JPEO Enabling Biotechnologies (EB) is an organization established for the purpose of providing medical solutions, during a crisis, against future threats.

[The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the U.S. government and no official endorsement should be inferred.]