Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Announces New Business Agreements

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (“Diamond Estates” or “the Company”) (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced it has been awarded a new, national three-year contract to represent the brands of Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits, including the highly popular Josh Wines.

The Company, through its Agency division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, has represented the Deutsch portfolio for the past few years. “We are proud to represent Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits and very pleased that our success with Josh and other brands in the portfolio has been recognized and we look forward to another three years of growth and mutual success,” said J. Murray Souter, President & CEO.

“Josh is now one of the leading California wine brands in Canada thanks to the efforts of everyone at Trajectory Beverage Partners,” said Dana Ryall, Vice President, International Sales, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. “Our results in the Canadian market over the last three years have been exceptional,” added Ryall. “Their unfailing commitment, spirit of partnership and adaptability have all combined to help make Josh Cellars a category leader within the California wine segment in Canada and I look forward to our continued success in the Canadian market.”

Additionally, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has been awarded Canadian representation of a number of the Heineken International brands under a 3 year agreement including Tiger Beer from Singapore, Red Stripe and Dragon Stout from Jamaica and Austrian beers - Gosser and Kaiser.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high quality wines and a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates two wineries, one in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards. Through its Agency business division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard and Andre Lurton wines from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Waterloo Brewing and Amsterdam Brewery, both from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Marston's beers from England, Social Lite vodka sodas from Canada, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single‑malt Scotch whiskies, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, Five Farms Irish Cream from County Cork Ireland, Tequila Rose Liqueur from McCormick Distilling in the USA, Cesare Mondavi & Family wines including Charles Krug from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Brokers Gin from the UK, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland, Niagara Craft Distillers' beverages from Ontario, Octavia Vodka from British Columbia, Fontana di Papa wines from Italy, Tiger Beer from Singapore, Red Stripe and Dragon Stout from Jamaica, and both Gosser and Kaiser from Austria.