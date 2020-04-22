KBRA Publishes Initial Rating Report for FS KKR Capital Corp. II

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned BBB issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings with a Stable Outlook for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: “FSK II” or “the Company”), a business development company (BDC) on January 22, 2020.

Formed in December 2019 as the result of a merger among four non-traded BDCs, FS Investment Corp. II, FS Investment Corp. III, FS Investment Corp. IV and Corporate Capital Trust II, FS KKR Capital Corp. II is the third largest BDC with an $8.6 billion investment portfolio comprised of 213 portfolio companies across 23 industries as of Dec. 31, 2019. The Company is a non-traded closed-end BDC externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors LLC.

FSK II’s initial intention was to list the Company’s shares on the NYSE during first half 2020. However, with the market turmoil resulting from COVID-19 pandemic the timing of the listing is uncertain. The Company has withdrawn its filing to issue perpetual preferred stock at this time. In order to increase financial flexibility, the Company has asked stockholders to allow FSK II to issue stock below net asset value (NAV) and to allow for reduced regulatory asset coverage to 150% from 200% which would be adopted following the Company’s listing. While the Company’s overall risk metrics will increase with higher leverage, KBRA believes FSK II’s target leverage of approximately 0.85 times equity is appropriate and within the range of similarly rated peers by KBRA.

FSK II’s BBB issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the Company’s large and diversified $8.6 billion investment portfolio comprising mostly of senior secured loans (79%) to 213 portfolio companies across 23 industries, a solid external investment advisor which is an affiliate of KKR & Co., Inc., and appropriate leverage of 0.76 times. These strengths are counter-balanced by FSK II’s potential risks related to the Company’s business as a regulated BDC, illiquid nature of the asset, more limited financial flexibility as a private company, and high non-accruals relative to its peers.

