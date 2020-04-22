Infiniti’s Clinical Landscape Study Helped a Healthcare Company to Expand Treatment Portfolios Specific to Crohn’s Disease | RFP for Similar Engagements for Your Business

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on clinical landscape study for a US-based healthcare company.

Engagement Overview:

A healthcare company wanted to expand its treatment portfolio and offerings specific to Crohn’s disease. Also, they wanted to keep tabs on the design and progress of competitor trials in order to make informed decisions. Besides, the client wanted to optimize market access strategy, identify customers’ unmet needs, and review current treatment models. The client, therefore, chose to collaborate with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering clinical landscape study.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To assess unmet needs and corresponding opportunities

: To assess unmet needs and corresponding opportunities Objective 2 : To understand how competing drugs are going through the development process

: To understand how competing drugs are going through the development process Objective 3: To gauge its progress against other companies in the US healthcare market

Our Approach:

The experts at Infiniti Research leveraged an existing database of physicians, HCPs, KOLs and patients in the target countries and deployed analyst team to identify additional contacts. Besides, 150+ primary interviews across different regions with the selected stakeholders were conducted to extract information about areas that are not covered in published sources. In addition to this, the experts developed key performance indicators (KPIs) to enable understanding of the focus areas.

Business impact of the clinical landscape study for the healthcare company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to create pipeline profiles of players who are currently developing drugs for Crohn’s disease, understand how competing drugs are going through the development process, and improve the rate of success in qualifying for government grants.

By leveraging Infiniti’s clinical landscape study, the client was also able to:

Expand its treatment portfolios and offerings specific to Crohn’s disease across Canada, China, and Japan

Improve R&D productivity and make validation processes more efficient, resulting in cost savings

Understand patients’ multichannel behaviors and needs

Optimize market access strategy

Review current treatments

About Infiniti Research

