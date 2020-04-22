The American Journal of Managed Care® to Host Patient-Centered Oncology Care® 2020 Conference in Nashville

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announces that the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) 2020 conference will take place on Sept. 24 and 25 at the OMNI Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The dynamic program will be co-chaired by Joseph Alvarnas, M.D., editor-in-chief of AJMC®’s Evidence-Based Oncology™ (EBO) and vice president of government affairs, senior medical director for employer strategy and associate clinical professor in the department of hematology and hematopoietic cell transplantation at City of Hope; and Kashyap Patel, M.D., associate editor of EBO, chief executive officer of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates, vice president of the Community Oncology Alliance and trustee and clinical affairs chair for the Association of Community Cancer Centers.

“AJMC® is proud to host our prestigious conference in Music City this fall,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. “At PCOC, attendees will be able to network with industry leaders and gain vital insight into the rapidly changing oncology care landscape.”

During this two-day, patient-centered conference, featured speakers will engage in panel discussions on policy, precision health, chronic care management, biosimilars and the ways in which technology and telehealth are affecting care and value-based medicine. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and engage with leaders from payer, community, academic and patient advocacy groups on critical issues in oncology value-based care.

“The Patient-Centered Oncology Care® conference is a focus factory for disruptive ideas for how to create an innovative, sustainable, and patient-focused future for cancer care in this country. Key cancer stakeholders assemble in this forum to navigate the complexities of changing the ideal of value-based care into a practical reality,” said Dr. Alvarnas.

Dr. Patel added, “We look forward defining value to promote quality and improve patient experience in cancer care at the PCOC conference."

For more information and to register, click here.

