Capco and Stevens Institute of Technology Announce Exclusive Partnership to Advance Digital Transformation in Financial Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, and Stevens Institute of Technology, a premier technology research university in Hoboken, N.J., today announced a three-year partnership to promote leading-edge research and education to support the fast-changing technological requirements of the financial services industry.

Under the partnership, Capco will help develop a certificate program in financial analytics, develop unique industry research, benefit from enhanced student recruitment opportunities in the future, support the Institute through academic scholarships and have premier access to Stevens’ Hanlon Financial Systems Center (Hanlon Labs). The Hanlon Labs house some of the most sophisticated finance and data visualization technology in the world—capabilities that are becoming critical for banks, investors and regulators who need to make better, faster decisions in a ‘big data’ world.

Stevens’ expertise and research on quantum technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and security, blockchain and natural language processing will be leveraged by Capco to help transform the digital profile of their clients. In addition, the combined research and technology capabilities of both Stevens and Capco will enhance the ability to create innovative solutions for our clients’ most complex problems.

One project, called Stevens High Frequency Trading (SHIFT), is an advanced market simulation platform that replicates the real-time, high-frequency behavior of a modern automated exchange. The platform will be a utility for Capco clients to test for algorithmic trading strategies and other software programs intended to interface directly to the market, enable predictive responses to potentially disruptive events, and identify potential regulatory measures to control or monitor patterns of market activity. The SHIFT program is in its fourth year and is supported by grants from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Foundation.

Lance Levy, Capco CEO said: “Capco’s partnership with Stevens, one of the world’s premier technology research institutes, will enhance digital transformation across the financial services industry and help our clients leverage innovative technology to solve their global business issues. We’re excited by the opportunities this creates for Capco, for Stevens’ researchers and especially our clients who will benefit from advanced research in innovative technology solutions in today’s fast-paced technology landscape of the financial services industry.”

In addition, Capco has been appointed as the consulting firm of record on Stevens’ National Science Foundation’s FinTech Committee, and will work in collaboration with financial institutions to propel research initiatives at Stevens and across the financial services industry.

“Capco has meaningful relationships with some of the biggest players in the financial services industry,” said George Calhoun, director of the Hanlon Financial Systems Center and the undergraduate Quantitative Finance program at Stevens. “Together with Capco, we want to develop research that will assess how new and emerging technologies will continue to change the way companies manage risk, optimize portfolios and execute trading strategies in automated high-frequency environments.”

ABOUT CAPCO

Capco is a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry. Our professionals combine innovative thinking with unrivaled industry knowledge to offer our clients consulting expertise, complex technology and package integration, transformation delivery and managed services to move their organizations forward. Through our collaborative and efficient approach, we help our clients successfully innovate, increase revenue, manage risk and regulatory change, reduce costs, and enhance controls. We specialize primarily in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management and insurance. We also have an energy consulting practice in the US. We serve our clients from offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit our web site at www.capco.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT STEVENS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Stevens Institute of Technology is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark of Stevens’ education and research. Within the university’s three schools and one college, 7,300 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other disciplines actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront our most pressing global challenges. As Stevens celebrates its 150th anniversary, the university continues to be consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in career services, post-graduation salaries of alumni, and return on tuition investment.