SEPTA and Lightsource BP Sign Contract for 43.8 Megawatts of Solar

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), among the largest transit agencies in the United States serving the Greater Philadelphia region, and Lightsource BP, a global leader in the development, financing and management of utility-scale solar energy projects, have signed a long-term power contract for two solar farms totaling 43.8 MWdc in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. The projects, Elk Hill 1 and 2, will help advance energy and sustainability priorities for both SEPTA and the Commonwealth.

Lightsource BP will finance, build, own and operate the two solar farms, which will generate an estimated annual total of 67,029 MWh of clean and affordable solar energy, or nearly 20 percent of SEPTA's 380,000 MWh per year electricity demand – the equivalent of providing energy to more than 6,100 US homes annually.

“This project is a win-win, creating good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians while locking in low prices with a clean energy source for SEPTA,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon, Sr. “We’re excited to be a part of moving the Commonwealth’s energy industry forward.”

Generation from solar farms of this size and type would be expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 47,390 metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to offsetting the emissions of 500 of SEPTA’s buses each year. They also support Pennsylvania’s goals to generate a percentage of clean electricity by solar photovoltaics, helping to diversify the state’s energy portfolio and increase security with locally generated power.

“Transit is inherently sustainable, and supporting the development of local renewable energy is another way we can deepen our positive environmental impact,” said SEPTA General Manager, Leslie S. Richards. “The agreement will help us achieve our long-term and ambitious sustainability goals in this vital field, which will only become more important as we emerge from this crisis.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with SEPTA, an organization committed to its sustainability goals, while supporting development of new solar energy sources within the state to create jobs in local communities during these challenging times,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer of Lightsource BP in the Americas. “Working together, we’re helping advance transportation’s transition toward low carbon along with benefiting Pennsylvania’s environment, as well as its economy.”

Local economic benefits

Lightsource BP and project investors will fully fund the projects, an estimated $47 million of investment into energy infrastructure for Pennsylvania. In addition to providing low-cost, locally generated renewable energy, Elk Hill 1 and 2 will create an estimated 200 jobs during the construction of the facilities, hiring local subcontractors and recruiting from the local labor pool. Over 120,000 solar panels will be installed across two locations in Franklin County, on about 320 acres leased from local landowners – providing families with a new source of reliable revenue for decades. Both Elk Hill 1 and 2 are expected to be online in 2021.

About SEPTA

SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) is the nation's sixth largest transit system, with a vast network of fixed route services including bus, subway, trolley, trackless trolley, and Regional Rail, as well as ADA paratransit and Shared Ride programs. This network provides service in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties with connections into New Jersey and Delaware. SEPTA is also one of the region's largest employers, with a workforce of approximately 9,500 employees. More information about SEPTA is available at www.septa.org. For media inquiries, please call 215-580-7842.

About Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP is a global leader in the financing, development and management of large-scale solar energy projects. They are a 50:50 joint venture with BP, working together to help drive the world’s transition to low carbon energy through competitively priced and sustainable electricity. With solar set to increase tenfold in the next 20 years, Lightsource BP is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and aims to enact real change on the global energy landscape. Their ambition is to deliver 10 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2023.

The team comprises of 500 industry specialists, active across 13 countries – providing a full-service to their customers from initial site selection and permitting through to long-term management of projects. Lightsource BP in the US is headquartered in San Francisco with development offices in Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston. For more information please visit lightsourcebp.com. For media inquiries, please contact Mary Grikas at 732-249-3908 or mary.grikas@lightsourcebp.com.