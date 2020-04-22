Willdan Selected for $21 Million in Colorado School Contracts

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Trinidad School District No. 1 and Granada School District Re-2 – two public school districts in Colorado - have selected Willdan to deliver design-build projects with respective budgets of $15.5 million and $5.7 million. The projects will make the schools more energy efficient, upgrade the building infrastructure, and enhance the educational environments with improved air and light quality and new smart classroom technologies.

“Willdan developed a long-term infrastructure strategy to guide our facility upgrade recommendations, including design and construction oversight,” said Dr. Bonnie Aaron, Superintendent of Trinidad School District No. 1. “They helped us get to the root of our issues instead of offering a temporary fix that would cost more money in the long-run.”

“These upgrades are expected to cut our utility bill in half, allowing us to make changes that pay for themselves through lease-purchase financing and freeing up funds in the future,” said Ty Kemp, Granada School District’s Superintendent.

Willdan combined its civil, mechanical, electrical, and energy efficiency engineering capabilities to develop the projects. Construction is expected to commence in April 2020 at both districts and should complete in the Fall for Granada and Winter for Trinidad. Willdan supported successful competitive grant applications, helping to secure a total of $14.4 million between the two districts in Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grants, an annual grant provided by the Colorado Department of Education.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

About Trinidad School District No. 1

Trinidad School District No. 1 provides all students with a comprehensive system of support, a safe learning environment, and the opportunity to reach his/her academic and leadership potential as determined by state and national standards. Trinidad School District No.1 was the first established school district in Colorado.

About Granada School District Re-2

Granada School District is dedicated to excellence so that each child reaches their maximum potential within a safe learning environment while providing a comprehensive educational program that fosters the academic, physical, social, and emotional growth of all students. The primary purpose of the Granada School District is to produce an environment in which students will become independent, self-motivated individuals that can function effectively in society.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans, or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to reduce costs and preserve liquidity to maintain its operations during the continuation of this pandemic nor be able to resume its growth trajectory once pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to recover. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Willdan’s results, prospects, and opportunities; Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner; Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market; changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts, and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes; and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2019. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.