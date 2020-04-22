Marotta Controls to Deliver Bolt-On Control Actuation System for Northrop Grumman’s Extended Range Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles

MONTVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier based in New Jersey, announced today that it has designed and will be manufacturing a new Control Actuation System (CAS) for Northrop Grumman. The CAS will be integrated into Northrop’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ERs) specified for U.S. Navy and Air Force use. The AARGM-ER will be integrated on the F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and F-35. The companies’ fourth collaboration, the AARGM-ER program leverages Marotta’s vertically-integrated capabilities—advanced technical solutions from spec to production.

Marotta executes each step of the project in-house—designing, developing, and assembling the CAS’ motor dynamics, power electronics, and servo controller firmware. The sub-system will meet the AARGM-ER’s strict performance and form factor requirements for operation under high loads in extreme environments. Upon the completion of system development, Marotta will conduct qualification testing including operation in extreme vibratory and thermal environments.

Selection Process

“Marotta’s technical experts have an incredible track record of solving complex problems for customers; often by devising new design methods or physical components. It’s a competitive advantage we pride ourselves on,” said Adit Girdhari, Program Director, CAS and Weapons Systems, Marotta. “We now are applying that innovative approach to the AARGM-ER project. Given this program’s critical nature, we’re honored to help Northrop Grumman deliver a better, safer defense asset for our warfighter.”

CAS Capabilities Expansion

The AARGM-ER CAS is the latest addition to Marotta’s actuator portfolio, which to date includes systems for various missile diameters, power profiles, fin configurations, and applications. The portfolio growth has led to a significant investment in the company’s production capabilities.

Marotta is expanding its facility from 125,000 square feet to 155,000 square feet. The new space will house state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing equipment along with highly skilled production personnel centered on CAS manufacturing.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for weapon systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

NAVAIR Public Release 2020-288. Distribution Statement A - "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."