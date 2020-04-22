CDK Global Completes Sale of its Digital Marketing Business to Ansira Partners, Inc.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) (the “Company” or “CDK”) today announced it has completed the sale of the Company’s Digital Marketing Business to Ansira Partners, Inc. (“Ansira”). The CDK Digital Marketing Business has been rebranded as Sincro, a subsidiary of Ansira. The sale was completed after meeting customary closing conditions and is comprised of all Digital Marketing Business assets, including all advertising and website solutions.

“The Digital Marketing Business is an industry-leading and customer-focused organization that will continue to grow and innovate with Ansira,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “I am appreciative of the successes CDK and the Digital Marketing Business experienced together, and I am confident those successes will carry over as we move forward on a new path.”

CDK began the journey to sell the Digital Marketing Business in June of 2019. After a thorough process to evaluate multiple potential buyers, Ansira was selected in February of 2020.

With the completion of the sale, Ansira has assumed all Digital Marketing customer contracts from CDK.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

