Agilent Signs Sponsorship Agreement with My Green Lab

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has become a top-level sponsor of My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research.

Run “for scientists, by scientists,” Agilent chose My Green Lab for their knowledge of the markets and scientific fields which both organizations work within, as well as for their holistic approach to sustainability; their understanding of the interconnectivity between all the parts that make up a laboratory, from chemicals to instruments to the environment itself.

“We are increasingly aware that sustainability must be a priority topic in science, which is why I am delighted to announce our new sponsorship agreement with My Green Lab,” said Agilent CEO Mike McMullen. “Sustainability is a key consideration in all our activities, and we look forward to ultimately passing on the benefits of our efforts and innovation to our customers.”

Agilent is now working with My Green Lab to have their instruments independently audited for the organization’s Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) label. The ACT label provides information about the environmental impact of manufacturing, using and disposing of a product and its packaging, enabling purchasers to make better informed, sustainable choices.

"We are really excited to be working with Agilent,” said Allison Paradise, CEO of My Green Lab “The fact that Agilent is willing to highlight sustainability through our ACT labeling program speaks to Agilent's leadership in this area.”

Agilent has long been committed to implementing sustainable practices throughout its operations, and organizations such as Barron’s, Forbes, and Dow Jones have ranked Agilent among the most sustainable companies in the life sciences industry.

