Nadro Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and HANA Database

LAS VEGAS & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Nadro, the leading distributor of pharmaceuticals and goods to more than 25,000 pharmacies across Mexico, has switched from SAP to Rimini Street Support for its full landscape of SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and HANA database software. By moving to Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive, award-winning support model, Nadro is able to reduce costs and improve the breadth, depth and responsiveness of the support it receives – all while improving operational efficiency. Nadro’s IT organization is now able to focus on strategic projects that will improve their competitive advantage in distribution and support the company’s growth.

Rimini Street Support Helps Accelerate Innovation

Nadro has a complex, highly-customized infrastructure running on a hybrid, integrated deployment of S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and SAP HANA database software across the corporation and its 17 distribution centers. As part of a company-wide cost optimization initiative, Nadro’s IT department investigated various expenses within the group and the company’s SAP maintenance and support costs were immediately flagged as a candidate for further exploration. After a robust due diligence process to identify and select the best third-party support vendor with a proven mission-critical support model, Nadro made the switch to Rimini Street and is now able to accelerate its efforts on new innovation projects across its business.

“Switching to Rimini Street for support of our hybrid SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and HANA database software landscape allows Nadro to reduce IT operating costs and invest the savings to deliver innovation projects across the company, improve our operational efficiency and enhance the quality of our customer service,” said Jorge Malo, IT director, Nadro. “We are extremely happy with the level of service and support we receive from Rimini Street across our SAP software portfolio on a daily basis and have confidence that this will be a fruitful partnership for years to come.”

As with all Rimini Street clients, Nadro has an assigned Primary Support Engineer (PSE) who has an average of 15 years’ experience in SAP software and is backed by a team of functional and technical engineers, available 24/7/365. Clients also receive the Company’s industry-leading service level agreements (SLAs) with a guaranteed response time of 15 minutes for critical (P1) issues. In addition, Nadro also now receives guaranteed support from Rimini Street for its current SAP software releases for a minimum of 15 years without any required upgrades or migrations.

Rimini Street supports a wide range of SAP products, including S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 (which includes ECC6), BusinessObjects, HANA Database and the Sybase Database family of products.

“Nadro needed to focus their IT resources on digital innovation that will improve competitive advantage and support growth,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “By transitioning to Rimini Street Support, Nadro freed up precious resources – time, people and money – to achieve their strategic goals, and they have regained control of their IT roadmap. Nadro can now plan for the future following their own roadmap and on their own terms.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

