DCS and Cleo Announce Partnership to Modernize B2B Initiatives by Focusing on EDI and API Integration, ERP Implementations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Communications Solutions (DCS), of Eden Prairie, and Cleo, the Rockford-based global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, today announced a new partnership focused on helping enterprises modernize their B2B initiatives by focusing on EDI and API integration, especially for ERP systems, through the ecosystem integration capabilities available via the Cleo Integration Cloud platform.

Under the partnership, DCS will provide implementation, managed services, and support for joint clients who choose the Cleo Integration Cloud platform as their solution for modernizing their current integration solutions. The partnership is designed to improve efficiencies by optimizing the performance of customers’ traditional systems by leveraging Cleo’s single platform for EDI, API, and data movement which enables companies to open their businesses to the cloud.

Additionally, for customers engaged in ERP conversions and upgrades, DCS will provide consulting, implementation, and training services to empower users who elect to leverage Cleo Integration Cloud’s self-service capabilities. The goal is to provide a roadmap for organizations to eventually become self-reliant in developing and maintaining business processes built on automated EDI and application dataflows, resulting in significant organizational agility.

Cleo Integration Cloud is a platform purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical supply-chain integration processes. With greater choice, companies can blend self-service and managed services for integration agility and control. Together with end-to-end visibility across EDI and API integrations, technical and business users can have the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and optimize revenue-generating business processes.

“As you work to make your business succeed, keeping your B2B software running at its top potential is essential. Consolidating EDI, API, and data movement requirements via the single-platform approach enabled by Cleo Integration Cloud is an intelligent and modern way to achieve more with less. Streamlining integration flows across your entire business ecosystem is a must in today’s market environment. We look forward to finding new and innovative ways to help our joint customers discover and create value by leveraging Cleo Integration Cloud,” said DCS’s Ryan Turner, sales director.

“As more companies move to modernize their traditional systems, and extend the reach of their existing ERP applications, it’s important for organizations to know they have a high-caliber managed services provider like DCS to ensure a confident transition,” said Mark Seaman, VP North America Channels, with Cleo. “We also look forward to helping organizations to optimize their supply chain with a more modern and cost-effective way to do integration – empowering them to achieve more and future-proof their business with Cleo Integration Cloud in this age of disruption.”

About DCS

Since 1991 Data Communication Solutions, a B2B integration consulting firm, has teamed with companies to first understand their business needs, then implement an efficient, cost-effective system to meet them. DCS has the expertise to help customers in virtually any industry succeed by empowering them to choose their own systems, control the integration technology, and make upgrades on their own terms and timeframes. The DCS team has expertise in multiple integration systems, including the Cleo Integration Cloud platform’s rich capabilities for EDI, API, data movement, data transformation, and other B2B integration requirements. To learn more about how DCS can help your business succeed contact DCS today.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.