NASA Awards KPLSS II Contract to Amentum for Support of Kennedy Space Center Launch Operations

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded Amentum a new contract to provide propellants and life support services at Kennedy Space Center.

The Kennedy Space Center Propellants and Life Support Services II (KPLSS II) contract is a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a total duration of 10 years and a maximum potential value of $165 million. KPLSS II plays a critical role in supporting launch-related operational and mission requirements, including propellants and life support operations, maintenance, and engineering support.

“Amentum is pleased to be selected by NASA to play a key role supporting operational requirements for the 200 launches scheduled at the spaceport over the next decade,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group. “We’re also looking forward to integrating new technologies and enhancements for NASA, including the addition of telemetry to remote pressure vessels and GPS to help introduce new efficiencies and optimize performance.”

Under the new contract, Amentum will manufacture, process and distribute liquid propellants, pressurants, chemicals and special fluids for spaceport customers; provide life support services to customers working in toxic or oxygen-deficient environments; and also provide project management and design engineering services.

Amentum will support KPLSS II at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Patrick Air Force Base, and other government and commercial locations. Work is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2020.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.