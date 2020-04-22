Iron Bridge Announces fhirstation: The Turn-Key Solution to the ONC and CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rules

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bridge announces its new patient access solution, fhirstation: the turn-key solution available in response to the 21st Century Cures Act for the ONC and CMS patient access and interoperability Final Rules 2020.

The HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has implemented two provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act), which include interoperability and patient access requirements.

These provisions require patient access to Electronic Health Information (EHI) through Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and must support the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) v1 data set at a minimum. Additionally, these provisions must be in place within six months of Federal Register publication for ONC and January 1st, 2021, for CMS.

These new federal requirements will give patients the ability to manage their healthcare and data by breaking down information blocking walls and allow the patient to choose which tools they want to use to coordinate their care through smartphones and other devices.

As a leader in the healthcare IT industry, Iron Bridge is proud to offer fhirstation: the simple SaaS solution for health plans, providers, and EHR vendors as a result of the Cures Act and the ONC and CMS Final Rules. Secure and scalable, fhirstation breaks down information blocking by providing a turn-key USCDI v1 FHIR v4 SaaS platform for health plans, EHR vendors, and health IT developers to quickly meet the ONC and CMS Final Rules.

Available now for implementation for health plans and EHRs, fhirstation helps ensure that vendors and payors are compliant with the new mandate. Choosing fhirstation means that health plans and EHR vendors will not have to build their interoperability solution from the ground-up while implementing a low-cost solution that adapts to their needs.

“ We're very excited to help put data into patients' hands,” says Sloan Bowman, Iron Bridge Chief Technology Officer. “ By leveraging fhirstation, health plans and EHR vendors can instantly meet these new federal regulations and, at the same time, they’re allowing patients to choose the smartphone applications and tools they want to use for the coordination of their care.”

As the natural next step in Iron Bridge’s mission to simplify interoperability in today’s complex healthcare ecosystem, fhirstation helps bridge the long-standing gap between patients’ ability to manage their health data and coordinate their care. Together, Iron Bridge hopes to continue to provide solutions that improve the day-to-day lives of those involved in patient care.

About Iron Bridge Corporation:

Iron Bridge was founded in 2011 with a mission to improve interoperability in an increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. Dedicated to streamlining the processes of data integration, data acquisition, and registry reporting, Iron Bridge approaches the technological aspects of healthcare data store and communication with a secure, functional, and contemporary mindset designed to surpass the standards set by other industry cohorts. Our cloud-based platform moves healthcare interoperability into a more affordable, integrated landscape, which, in turn, can increase the speed and quality of care healthcare providers deliver to patients on a day-to-day basis. Iron Bridge is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Nashville, Tennessee.

