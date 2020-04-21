W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported first quarter 2020 growth in gross premiums written of 9.0%.



Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2020 2019 Gross premiums written $ 2,231,372 $ 2,046,230 Net premiums written 1,845,846 1,709,601 Net (loss) income to common stockholders (4,418 ) 180,722 Net (loss) income per diluted share (0.02 ) 0.94 Operating Income (1) 132,623 128,669 Operating Income per diluted share 0.69 0.67 Return on equity (2) (0.3 )% 13.3 %

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net (loss) income excluding after-tax net investment (losses) gains and related expenses. Return on equity represents net (loss) income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year stockholders’ equity.

First quarter highlights included:

Net premiums written increased 8.0%.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 12%.

The accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses was 91.9%. The reported combined ratio was 96.9%.

Catastrophes added 5.2 loss ratio points to the reported combined ratio, including a preliminary provision of 3.9 loss ratio points for COVID-19 related losses.

Net investment income increased 10.4%.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $223 million, including $203 million of share repurchases and $20 million of ordinary dividends.

Cash and liquid investments of more than $1.3 billion at the holding company.

The Company commented:

These are extraordinary times, impacting individuals and businesses alike in unprecedented ways, and our thoughts are with those most affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. We salute healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines of this crisis for their selflessness and tireless efforts and thank our government officials for their leadership. Amidst these challenges, our colleagues throughout the enterprise have demonstrated extraordinary resiliency in serving our customers, our distribution partners and our communities.

The global COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on first-quarter net income. Still, our operating fundamentals remained strong. Underwriting momentum continued to build with net premiums written growing at their fastest rate in five years. Further rate increases were necessary to recognize loss cost trends that have come into focus over the last several quarters. Catastrophe losses for the quarter included an approximate $65 million preliminary provision for COVID-19 related claims activity. We continue to monitor the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory environment and the potential impact it will have on our industry.

While unrealized losses had an adverse impact on first-quarter profits, investment income from the fixed-maturity investment portfolio was in line with our expectations. With an average duration of less than three years, this portfolio’s high-quality AA- average rating should continue to hold us in good stead even in these tumultuous times. Income from investment funds was strong as results are reported on a quarter lag. Our cash flow from operations remained healthy and we maintain significant liquidity.

The balance of 2020 will have many challenges, yet our commitments to honoring our contractual obligations to our customers and delivering superior long-term risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders remain unwavering. Although the financial markets remain turbulent and the economy will take some time to restart, our Company is well positioned from the perspectives of risk and cycle management as well as financial strength and flexibility.

Forward Looking Information

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 1,845,846 $ 1,709,601 Change in unearned premiums (154,428 ) (116,745 ) Net premiums earned 1,691,418 1,592,856 Net investment income 174,763 158,254 Net investment (losses) gains: Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (143,285 ) 68,653 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (1) (33,889 ) — Net investment (losses) gains (177,174 ) 68,653 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 93,729 91,827 Insurance service fees 25,751 25,312 Other income 2,123 120 Total revenues 1,810,610 1,937,022 Expenses: Losses and loss expenses 1,107,253 988,650 Other operating costs and expenses 578,334 588,087 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 94,757 90,125 Interest expense 36,734 40,721 Total expenses 1,817,078 1,707,583 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,468 ) 229,439 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,942 (47,825 ) Net (loss) income before noncontrolling interests (3,526 ) 181,614 Noncontrolling interests (892 ) (892 ) Net (loss) income to common stockholders $ (4,418 ) $ 180,722 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) 0.95 Diluted $ (0.02 ) 0.94 Average shares outstanding (2): Basic 190,287 190,400 Diluted (3) 190,287 192,669

The inclusion of the allowance for credit losses on investments commenced January 1, 2020 due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13. Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period. During 2020, diluted shares have been reduced by 2.0 million to reflect the anti-dilutive effect of common equivalent shares.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) First Quarter 2020 2019 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 1,941,809 $ 1,810,483 Net premiums written 1,583,318 1,497,378 Premiums earned 1,484,955 1,427,034 Pre-tax income 175,947 184,516 Loss ratio 65.1 % 62.2 % Expense ratio 31.3 % 31.8 % GAAP combined ratio 96.4 % 94.0 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 289,563 $ 235,747 Net premiums written 262,528 212,223 Premiums earned 206,463 165,822 Pre-tax income 36,514 44,855 Loss ratio 68.3 % 60.7 % Expense ratio 32.3 % 36.1 % GAAP combined ratio 100.6 % 96.8 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment (losses) gains $ (177,174 ) $ 68,653 Interest expense (36,734 ) (40,721 ) Other revenues and expenses (5,021 ) (27,864 ) Pre-tax (loss) income (218,929 ) 68 Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 2,231,372 $ 2,046,230 Net premiums written 1,845,846 1,709,601 Premiums earned 1,691,418 1,592,856 Pre-tax (loss) income (6,468 ) 229,439 Loss ratio 65.5 % 62.0 % Expense ratio 31.4 % 32.3 % GAAP combined ratio 96.9 % 94.3 %

Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) First Quarter 2020 2019 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 581,644 $ 506,950 Workers' compensation 327,286 354,187 Short-tail lines (1) 307,889 278,836 Commercial automobile 205,427 212,955 Professional liability 161,072 144,450 Total Insurance 1,583,318 1,497,378 Casualty reinsurance 143,461 104,516 Monoline excess 75,267 67,792 Property reinsurance 43,800 39,915 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 262,528 212,223 Total $ 1,845,846 $ 1,709,601 Losses from catastrophes (including a preliminary provision for COVID-19 related losses): Insurance $ 65,689 $ 12,618 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 22,193 42 Total $ 87,882 $ 12,660 Net investment income: Core portfolio (2) $ 133,048 $ 136,258 Investment funds 40,577 11,411 Arbitrage trading account 1,138 10,585 Total $ 174,763 $ 158,254 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments: Net realized gains on investment sales $ 11,182 $ 26,575 Change in unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities (154,467 ) 42,078 Total $ (143,285 ) $ 68,653 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 531,924 $ 513,791 Insurance service expenses 22,573 25,956 Net foreign currency gains (21,541 ) (6,964 ) Other costs and expenses 45,378 55,304 Total $ 578,334 $ 588,087 Cash flow from operations $ 152,570 $ 78,330 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to operating income: Net (loss) income $ (4,418 ) $ 180,722 Pre-tax investment losses (gains), net of related expenses 177,592 (65,889 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (40,551 ) 13,836 Operating income after tax (3) $ 132,623 $ 128,669

Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery and other lines. Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net (loss) income excluding after-tax net investment (losses) gains. Net investment (losses) gains are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net invested assets (1) $ 19,133,822 $ 19,856,776 Total assets 26,089,929 26,643,428 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 12,732,515 12,583,249 Senior notes and other debt 1,432,117 1,427,575 Subordinated debentures 1,198,951 1,198,704 Common stockholders’ equity (2) 5,493,475 6,074,939 Common stock outstanding (3) 179,837 183,412 Book value per share (4) 30.55 33.12 Tangible book value per share (4) 29.28 31.87

Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. As of March 31, 2020, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $110 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $480 million. As of December 31, 2019, after-tax unrealized investment gains were $125 million and unrealized currency translation losses were $382 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 3,650,759 shares of its common stock for $203 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio March 31, 2020 (Amounts in thousands) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 739,662 3.9 % State and municipal: Special revenue $ 2,347,135 12.3 % Local general obligation 452,348 2.4 % State general obligation 426,952 2.2 % Pre-refunded 334,522 1.7 % Corporate backed 258,062 1.3 % Total state and municipal 3,819,019 19.9 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 690,908 3.6 % Residential - Prime 466,374 2.4 % Commercial 275,737 1.4 % Residential - Alt A 30,309 0.2 % Total mortgage-backed securities 1,463,328 7.6 % Asset-backed securities 2,938,052 15.4 % Corporate: Industrial 2,151,760 11.2 % Financial 1,467,403 7.7 % Utilities 334,578 1.7 % Other 24,776 0.1 % Total corporate 3,978,517 20.7 % Foreign government 727,489 3.8 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 13,666,067 71.3 % Equity securities available for sale: Preferred stocks 209,445 1.1 % Common stocks 146,658 0.8 % Total equity securities available for sale 356,103 1.9 % Real estate 2,084,387 10.9 % Investment funds (2) 1,177,965 6.2 % Cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,095,413 5.7 % Arbitrage trading account 666,829 3.5 % Loans receivable 87,058 0.5 % Net invested assets $ 19,133,822 100.0 %