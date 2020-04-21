Aptar and Sonmol Partner to Develop Digital Platform for Respiratory-Related Therapies

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions and services, and Sonmol, a leading Chinese digital respiratory therapeutics company, have announced a collaboration for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases.

This collaboration will initially focus on bringing together connected drug delivery devices and the digital platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Aptar Pharma and Sonmol will work together on expanding Sonmol’s platform services to enable remote patient monitoring, improve patient and physician interactions, increase patient engagement and adherence, and improve health outcomes. The partnership will work with pharmaceutical and healthcare partners to accelerate the development, manufacturing, commercialization and supply of digital respiratory medicines, diagnostics and patient support services in China and other Asian markets for marketed and pipeline drugs.

The collaboration significantly bolster’s Aptar’s digital health offerings in Asia by combining Aptar Pharma’s expertise in connected drug delivery device development, innovation and quality manufacturing together with Sonmol’s connected devices, data platform and patient management services.

Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO, stated, “ We are pleased to partner with Sonmol to improve health outcomes by combining Aptar’s breadth of regulatory experience, quality focus and connected drug delivery device innovations with Sonmol’s patient adherence platform,” Xiangwei Gong, President of Aptar Asia, added, “ We look forward to furthering digital respiratory medicines, diagnostics and patient support services in China and other Asian markets.”

Sonmol, which is based in Shanghai, was founded in 2014 by Luffy Lv and a core team of software, algorithm and medical experts. Sonmol’s strategic focus is on chronic respiratory diseases, which is second largest disease category in China. Government initiatives to push for early detection and prevention measures for chronic respiratory diseases strengthen the case for Smart Inhalers and connected devices as platforms to improve health conditions in patients, rectify the use of medications, improve inhaler adherence and provide better treatment outcomes for patients.

Added Luffy Lv, CEO of Sonmol, “ Aptar Pharma has a well-established position worldwide in drug delivery technologies across the whole value chain. Collaborating with Aptar will help us expand and speed up clinical application and commercialization of Sonmol’s innovative products. I look forward to more in-depth and innovative exploration and collaboration between Aptar and Sonmol in the field of drug and disease digital management in China and worldwide.”

Gael Touya, President of Aptar Pharma, commented, “ This partnership with Sonmol continues to develop our strategy in digital health, building platforms for customers and their patients worldwide. We look forward to our future collaboration.”

Aptar Pharma and Sonmol will co-build the ecosystem of connected healthcare devices and services for China and other markets, and collaborate on device development and manufacturing for local and global markets. Sonmol will focus on data and software development for China.

In addition to the partnership, Aptar Pharma has made a strategic equity investment in Sonmol during their latest round of funding.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Sonmol

Sonmol is a leading explorer in China in the field of connected device technologies for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory chronic diseases. Sonmol provides connected devices for drugs, combined with a multi-functional digital disease management platform for patients and doctors, in addition to offering products and services to enable hospitals to improve diagnostic efficiency and capabilities in respiratory fields. Over 1,000 hospitals and over 100,000 patients use Sonmol products and services in China. For more information, visit www.ibreathcare.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “furthering” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: economic conditions worldwide; uncertainties related to the timing or outcome of product development; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.