ECS Awarded a Spot on $13.4 Billion Air Force SBEAS IDIQ

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a spot on the $13.4 billion Air Force Small Business Enterprise Application Solutions (SBEAS) contract vehicle, in a joint-venture partnership with award-winning small business Eminent IT. Managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, SBEAS is a 10-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quality (IDIQ) contract vehicle that replaces the previous Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) Application Solutions Small Business (ASSB) IDIQ.

Through SBEAS, ECS will provide a wide variety of IT services including software development, cybersecurity, infrastructure support, training, and technology refresh. SBEAS also calls for business analysis, commercial off-the-shelf product management, and utilization, data, and information services. To perform this work, ECS will draw on experience supporting other Air Force initiatives, including managing the Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES), as well as providing similar IT solutions for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and United States Forces Japan (USFJ).

“SBEAS is the premier vehicle to deliver a wide range of IT services and solutions to the Air Force,” said Jackie Fendrock, ECS vice president of business development operations. “We are eager to provide more of the solutions that we are already delivering on NETCENTS-2 today.”

“ECS is proud of our long history of service to the Air Force, delivering advanced solutions that keep our men and women in uniform safe,” said George Wilson, president of ECS.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.